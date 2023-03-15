News you can trust since 1882
​Alesha Grime hits hat-trick as Scarborough Ladies Under-14s take top spot

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s entertained a vibrant Northallerton Town on Saturday, with the hosts running out 5-1 victors to go top of the City of York Girls Football League table.

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT- 1 min read
Scarborough Ladies Under-14s.
The hosts started sluggishly and went 1-0 down in the first five minutes, but Scarborough rallied and hit the woodwork twice before levelling through Gracie McLaughlin.

Girl of the game Alesha Grime then put Boro in front with a neat finish to leave it 2-1 at half-time.

Boro looked a different team after the restart and played with more intensity and pace, McLaughlin netted her second while Grime completed her hat-trick.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites
Next up for the Under-14s is a home County Cup semi-final on Saturday against league rivals York RI.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12 Whites won 7-1 at home to Northallerton.

The hosts found themselves a goal down inside the first few minutes.

Soon afterwards Boro striker Lacey O'Hara battled well with the visitors’ defence and under pressure dispatched a fine finish into the bottom corner to equalise.

Boro piled on the pressure and soon took the lead with O’Hara’s sweet strike into the top corner followed by further goals from Chloe McCarthur, who cut inside and finished well, and Grace Roberts with a fine run down the wing and a neat finish.

In the second half O’Hara helped herself to another couple of goals taking her tally to four in the match.

Matilda Jordan rounded off the scoring with a great looping finish following a corner.

Girl of the game was awarded to stand-in goalkeeper Macey Crane who made some great saves when called upon.