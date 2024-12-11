Alex Brown’s late cracker helps Scarborough Athletic defeat 10-man Brackley Town

Boro earned a much-needed 2-1 home win against high-flying Brackley Town. Photo by Zach Forster

​There was drama right at the start, and again at the end, as Boro snatched the 2-1 win they desperately needed, with Alex Brown’s stunning late goal sinking a very good Brackley Town side that played virtually the entire game with 10 men.

​Boro had new signing, midfielder Michael Woods, on his debut, and on-loan Sheffield United right-back Jack Waldron, playing his first home, both giving good displays, writes Steve Adamson.

Brackley’s Bermudan International winger Justin Donowa was red-carded for a foul on Alex Wiles after three minutes, it seemed very harsh, but despite this early setback, the visitors proved difficult to break down, and looked threatening going forward.

In Boro attacks, Richie Bennett flicked-on to Dom Tear who blazed wide, a clever through-ball from Luca Colville towards Tear in the box was intercepted by George Carline, a Brown cross to the back post was headed wide by Bennett, and Bennett volleyed into the chest of keeper Jonny Maxted.

For the visitors, a Carline cross was plucked off the head of Gareth Dean by Ryan Whitley and a long throw into the area from Carline was headed on by Dean, with a scramble developing, before Colville finally hacked clear.

Boro took the lead on 28 minutes, a Brown throw fell to Colville, whose shot was blocked by Tyler Lyttle, but Kieran Weledji fired home the rebound.

Brackley’s Tommy O’Sullivan diverted a low cross from Richard Calder wide, and powerful striker Miracle Okafor was halted by a crunching tackle from Alex Purver. Just before the interval, Colville’s shot was blocked by Dean.

Brackley equalised straight after the re-start, a Morgan Roberts shot deflecting into the bottom right corner, but Boro played some good football, Waldron, Weledji and Colville all especially impressing.

Colville passed forward to Tear, but Maxted saved at his feet, Waldron teed up Colville, who skipped past a defender and fired goalwards, but Maxted dived to push wide.

Then at the other end, Will Thornton tackled Okafor as he burst forward, Waldron cleared as Roberts chased a through-ball, and Okafor volleyed just over.

On 72 minutes Waldron passed to Colville, whose 25-yard strike was parried by Maxted, Harry Green twice fired wide and a rare Purver shot struck the chest of the keeper.

Waldron laid off to Green, but Roberts blocked his shot. Kieran Glynn impressed from the bench, sending some inviting balls forward, but the 10 men defended gallantly, and almost scored on the break, Brown blocking an Okafor shot, with Dean heading wide from the resulting corner.

Brackley midfielder Matt Lowe was stretchered off after a nasty collision with Thornton, before Boro grabbed a last gasp winner, Green’s cross was headed by Alfie King into the path of Brown, who smashed a left-foot shot inside the right-hand post.

There was still time for Whitley to save with his legs to deny Roberts an immediate equaliser, then Bennett had a shot saved by Maxted at the other end, seconds before the final whistle.

BORO - Whitley, Waldron, Brown, Weledji, Thornton (c), Purver, Tear (Glynn 79), Wiles (King 79), Bennett, Woods (Green 63), Colville.

BRACKLEY - Maxted, Carline, Calder, Lyttle, Dean (c), O’Sullivan (Roberts 41), Byrne, Bates, Okafor, Donowa, Lowe (Hall 88).

REFEREE - Harry Jones.

GOALS - BORO- Kieran Weledji 28, Alex Brown 90+ 8; BRACKLEY- Morgan Roberts 47.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 15 (8 on target) BRACKLEY 7 (4 on target).

CORNERS - BORO 5 BRACKLEY 3.

OFFSIDES - BORO 0 BRACKLEY 2.

RED CARD - Justin Donowa (Brackley) 3 mins.

YELLOW CARDS - Alex Purver (Boro), Alfie Bates (Brackley).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Weledji.

ATTENDANCE - 942 (11 away).