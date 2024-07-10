Alex Purver stars as Scarborough Athletic earn 3-1 win at Tadcaster Albion

Alex Wiles pushes on against Tadcaster Albion in the 3-1 win.

Scarborough Athletic won 3-1 at manager Jono Greening’s former club Tadcaster Albion on a cold and wet Tuesday evening in West Yorkshire.

Bailey Gooda and Alex Purver who both missed the opening 2-0 victory in the Dave Holland Trophy match at Bridlington were in the side, but Harry Green still rested a slight injury, and there was a blow when Dom Tear, who scored both goals in the win at Queensgate, pulled up injured in the pre-match warm up.

Boro opened the scoring within the first minute when a shot from the trialist midfielder deflected into the path of Luca Colville who stabbed home from close range.

Further chances were created, with Colville and Frank Mulhern both forcing good saves out of the Tadcaster keeper, but the home side drew level in the 19th minute when former Harrogate Railway midfielder Kieran Greenway netted with a low strike from the right.

Luca Colville, left, opened the scoring for Boro. PHOTOS: ZACH FORSTER

With last season’s Player of the Year Purver dictating play in midfield, Boro regained control and restored their lead when the trialist midfielder netted following a corner, then Mulhern was thwarted by another good save from the home keeper, and Ryan Whitley also dived to tip away a strong shot from a Tadcaster striker.

Boro switched the team around in the second half, with Kieran Glynn coming on and again impressing as both sides tried to pass the ball around on the slick surface.

Boro created several chances, with Will Thornton heading against the post and the Tadcaster keeper pulling off further good saves, but the only goal was a stunning 25-yard free-kick from Lewis Maloney which gave the keeper no chance.

Maloney took a knock and was replaced late on, but boss Greening was once again left with lots of positives to reflect on, as the build up to the season continues.

Midfielder Kieran Glynn in action for the Seadogs at Tadcaster.

GOALS - TADCASTER - Kieran Greenway 19; BORO - Luca Colville 1, Trialist C 29, Lewis Maloney 54.

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Gooda (c), Duckworth, Purver, Wiles, Trialist C, Mulhern, Bennett, Colville. Subs used - Maloney, Thornton, Glynn, Trialist A, Trialist B.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Purver.