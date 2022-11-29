Amotherby & Swinton sink Union Rovers to net pole position in Beckett League first division

Union Rovers lost 6-1 at title rivals Amotherby & Swinton

In a keenly contested local derby at their Swinton headquarters the home team netted victory to move three points clear of Ayton although the former leaders have three games in hand, writes Keith Sales.

Ayton are second with Rovers remaining in third position.

Amotherby & Swinton took the lead after 15 minutes with a Ryan Gaughan goal.

This was followed with a Matthew Bean goal to double the home side’s advantage, Antony Taylor pulled a goal back with a well-taken penalty before both sides were reduced to ten men.

The home side had Oliver Towse sent off and the visitors had Jamie Allen dismissed.

A second Bean goal restored Amotherby’s two goal advantage before the interval.

Rovers played some lovely football, knocking the ball about really well without breaking down the home defence, however, the home side went on to clinch victory and the three points with further goals scored by Matthew Webster, Macauley Lacey and Gaughan.

Union’a Man of the Match for the second successive week was Tom Lloyd.

