Austen Wiles and Billy Tyler hit trebles as Bridlington Rovers Millau storm to cup success against Costello

Bridlington Rovers Reserves win a header against Edgehill in Saturday's ER League Senior Cup encounter.

​Austen Wiles and Billy Tyler scored a hat-trick apiece as Bridlington Rovers Millau powered to an 8-2 home win against Costello in the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup first round on Saturday afternoon.

Man of the match for the hosts was Thomas Broadbent, with TJ Collinson also on the scoresheet for Millau.

The Premiership high-flyers return to league action with a crunch clash at home to pacesetters and derby rivals Bridlington Town Reserves at Bridlington Sports Centre.

In the same competition a youthful Bridlington Rovers Reserves side slipped to a 7-1 loss at Championship North rivals Edgehill.

Bridlington Town Reserves netted a 3-0 home win to pull clear at the top of the Premiership table. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Rovers Reserves are in East Riding FA Senior Country Cup action at home to York League team Pocklington Town 2nds this coming Saturday.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas conceded their League Junior Cup first round clash to their scheduled hosts Thorpe Park Rangers.

Pandas return to Division Two action at AFC Robin this Saturday.

Bridlington Town Reserves extended their lead at the top of the Premiership table to four points thanks to a 3-0 home success against North Ferriby Development.

Jake Lister led the way for the leaders with a double, and Jordan Shaw’s effort completed the victory for the unbeaten hosts at The Mounting Systems Stadium.

Town's second string face a crunch derby clash at Brid Rovers Millau this Saturday.

Bridlington Spa won 7-1 at Newby to remain at the top of Championship North.

The Spa scorers were Tom Coates (2), Ben Coates, Oliver Brown, Harry Leddy, Oliver Newby and sub Bailey Chapman.

Spa face a key match at home to second-placed Market Weighton Town this Saturday.

Super-sub Jamie Artley’s hat-trick helped Flamborough earn a 5-3 home win against Seamer Sports.

Chris Leeson and Arnie Tindall also notched for Boro, who host South Cave United Reserves in the ERCFA Senior Country Cup on Saturday.

Goals from James Pashley and Louis Warley helped Bridlington Rovers 1903 earn a 2-2 draw at high-flyers Northside Sporting in Division One.

1903 face another tough test this coming Saturday at leaders South Park Rangers.