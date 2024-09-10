Austen Wiles drives Bridlington Rovers Millau to 2-1 ER League Premiership win against Haltemprice

Bridlington Rovers Millau in action during their 2-1 home win against Haltemprice in the East Riding County League Photos by TCF Photography

Bridlington Rovers Millau worked hard for a 2-1 home win against Haltemprice in the Right Car East Riding County Football League Premiership on Saturday.

The first half was a cagey affair with neither team giving up any opportunities towards either goal, writes Thomas Fynn.

Millau started quickly after the break and it was not long before Rich Barnes opened the scoring.

The hosts then had many half-chances before a wonder goal from man of the match Austen Wiles found the net from 30 yards.

Millau then sat strong defensively until the final minutes when they let a consolation cross the line.

A four-goal blast from Jake Lister helped Bridlington Town Reserves remain in top spot after their 6-2 win at South Cave United Reserves.

Archie Brown and Joe Pratley also netted for the visitors.

Bridlington Spa battled back from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 at home to newcomers Newlands Park.

The Scarborough side were on top in the first half, and could have led by more goals, but Spa took charge after the interval as goals from Sam Clarke, Oli Robinson and Nathan Pickering secured the three points.

Spa’s Bailey Alves said: “Great character from the boys today after starting poorly and being 2-0 down at half-time.

"We stayed positive and a brilliant reaction from the boys after the half-time talk getting back level before the hour. We continued and found a winner soon after showing that we never give up. Proud of the boys to bring it back and kick our season off with three points.”

Brid Rovers 1903 edged a thrilling game at Reckitts Reserves by a 6-4 scoreline in Division One.

The Rovers scorers were Louis Warley (2), Joe Davies, James Pashley, Ryan Swift and sub Thomas Green.

Brid Rovers Pandas suffered a 7-2 Division Two defeat at Goole United Academy.

The Pandas started well for the first 10-15 minutes but fell apart pretty quickly and found themselves 5-0 down at the break. A Jamie Murray penalty and a Louis Harper effort saw Pandas put in a much better second half display.

Pandas’ Martin Richardson said: “It is a really disappointing start to the season, not what we were hoping for but still there were some positives to take from the second-half effort.

"We dust ourselves off and go again next week.”