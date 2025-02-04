Ayton earn Beckett Football League Division One Victory Cup 3-0 win against Amotherby & Swinton

Rosedale beat Snainton 3-2

​Ayton won 3-0 at home to Amotherby & Swinton in the Beckett Football League Division One Victory Cup.

Nicko Dunn gave the hosts a first-half lead with goals in the second period from Zac Hansen and Isaac Sands, writes Andy Stanton.

In Division One, basement team Goal Sports lost 5-1 to Kirkdale United at Crayke.

The visitors got off to a great start, taking the lead just after the half-hour mark, through Ryan Gallagher.

The hosts levelled through Nathan Surgenor before the break. The second period saw Surgenor put Kirkdale in front with further goals from Glen Forrester, Robert Galtrey and Thomas Hepton.

Current champions Rosedale won 3-2 at lowly Snainton.

Mikey Webster gave the home side the lead inside 15 minutes.

After the interval Rosedale levelled with an exquisite free-kick from Josh Butler, then led through a ferocious drive from James King. With less than 10 minutes remaining Snainton grabbed a leveller from Freddie Schmuck.

Rosedale were then awarded a late penalty when most expected a mere corner. Alastair Wilkinson stepped up, only to see his lame effort parried by the Snainton shot-stopper, but Alastair’s cousin Dave was on hand to tap home the rebound, ensuring a vital three points.

Wombleton Wanderers eased to a 3-0 home win against Thornton Dale thanks to second-half goals from sub Alex Day, Dan Marshall and Mikey Clark.

Division Two leaders Heslerton lost 3-0 at home to second-placed West Pier.

The hosts could not capitalise on several early opportunities and were punished on 20 minutes by Will Jenkinson and five minutes later by Ben Davis.

Pier wrapped things up on 70 minutes with a Paul Provins effort.

Promotion hopefuls Danby eased to a 7-0 home win against Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Ryan Hewison hit a double, with further goals from Harvey Clacherty, Rhys Mould, Josh Grimley, Mark Raw and Rueben Wall wrapped things up with Danby’s seventh.

Slingsby got off to a great start in their home encounter against Goldsborough, with goals inside the opening 10 minutes from Martin Crick, Anthony Taylor and Rio Howden, with a fourth from Oliver Dade before the break.

Boro pulled a couple of goals back before Luke Dawson hit a fifth for Slingsby, though the visitors would score twice more Dawson made certain with his second in the final minute.

On target for Goldsborough with a brace were Ben Watson, with Andy Martin and Harry Starsmore grabbing further consolations.

Bagby & Balk arrived at Lealholm Reserves, buoyed by their victory last week and went ahead with an early Ben Rushworth goal.

Heading into half-time Archie Gee would equalise for the hosts who added further goals in the second period through Sonny McDermott and Dan Myers.

Sinnington welcomed bottom of the pile Ryedale and took a first half lead with goals from Jack Balderson and Luke Clemmit.

The Sinners doubled their advantage within five minutes of the restart with strikes from Jordan Anderson.

Archie Turner came off the bench to add a fifth, Ryedale’s only reply, a solitary effort from Luke Dixon.