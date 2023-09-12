Ayton return to winning ways with 7-0 home success against Thornton Dale

Sebastien Marras' header levels it for Heslerton in their 3-2 home win against Ryedale.

Ayton’s goals came from Jake Sands (3), Isaac Sands, Nicko Dunn, Rob Bowman and Ell Spurr, writes Dan Lewis.

Amotherby & Swinton secured a thrilling 4-3 win at Wombleton Wanderers.

The visitors took an early lead through skipper Robin Goforth, but Dave Thompson and Jake Denison put Wombleton 2-1 up. Keelan Simpson forced a fantastic save from stand in keeper Gareth Thistleton.

Josh Singleton set Matthew Bean up to level. Singleton then whipped in a cross for star man Bean to volley home, Josh Towse then fired in a penalty to double the lead.

Josh Singleton set Matthew Bean up to level. Singleton then whipped in a cross for star man Bean to volley home, Josh Towse then fired in a penalty to double the lead.

With ten minutes left, Josh Towse found himself in the sin bin, so Amotherby were to see the game out a man down. The game was paused for an unfortunate injury to Ryan Gaughan, who was knocked out cold from a 50/50 challenge with Wren.

Wombleton pulled one back thanks to Lee Timms’ chipped effort.

Snainton continued their unbeaten start with a 6-1 victory over Kirkdale.

Joe Milner, Alfie Roberts and Dan Simpson scored to put Snainton 3-1 up at the break, Kirkdale replying with a penalty. After the restart a great cross from Milner allowed Roberts to tap the ball in, a Simpson free-kick and a goal from boss Neil Fryirs completed the scoring with Josh Lewis their star man.

Division Two leaders Whitby Fishermen’s Academy roared to a 13-1 win at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.

Man of the match Koby Little hit a hat-trick in each half, with further goals from Kieran Wade (2), Ryan Clarkson (2), Junior Chambers, Jay Jordan and Tommy Jobling. Skipper Alex Croall scored for Amotherby, whose star man was Jack Armitage.

Goldsborough won 5-2 at Goal Sports.

Ben Watson scored twice, with Ben Duell and two own goals sealing the win, Sam Thompson and Dave Scriver scoring for the hosts, whose star man was Josh Welburn.

Heslerton won 3-2 at home to Ryedale.

Star man Morgan Kendrew, Oliver Stanton and Sebastien Marras scored for the hosts, Ben Thompson and Martin Myers on target for Ryedale.

Slingsby also won 3-2 at home to Lealholm Reserves.

Henry Newitt, Martin Crick and Anthony Taylor netted for Slingsby, with Harry Best and Jack Spark replying for Lealholm.

The Slingsby man of the match was shared by Dean Sleighthome and Newitt.

Harry Coates, Rueben Mason, Matthew Thomas and Elliot Coates scored as Fishburn Park Academy won 4-2 at Sinnington.