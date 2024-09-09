Ayton roar to 8-3 win against Newitts Beckett Football League Division 1 new boys Goal Sports

George Ridler celebrates putting his side 3-1 up in last Wednesday's Heslerton win over Slingsby. PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Ayton surged to an 8-3 home Newitts Beckett League Division 1 win against newly-promoted Goal Sports on Wednesday.

The Ayton scorers were Nicko Dunn (2), Dan Marston, Josh Wallace, Zac Hansen, Ethan Pashby, Sam Pickard and Eric Hall. Goal Sports’ scorers were Kieran Grzesiowski (2) and Josh Bown, writes Andrew Stanton.

Thornton Dale earned a late 2-2 draw at home to Amotherby & Swinton, Jamie Dennison and Jack South scoring for Dale and George Pierson and Adam Stockell replying.

Ryan Rivis and David Thompson hit a brace each as Wombleton Wanderers began the campaign with a 4-1 win at home to Snainton, Rafa Jackow replying for the visitors.

Dec Richardson’s hat-trick helped West Pier to an 8-2 win against Ryedale.

Other Pier scorers were Martin Cooper (2), Sam Garnett, Will Jenkinson and Bobbie Cappleman, Luke Dixon and Alby Fee netted for Ryedale.

Bagby & Balk demolished Sinnington 6-1, Reece Windle bagging a hat-trick.

Kyle O’Gorman, Ben Rushworth and David Cocks also notched for Bagby with Luke Clemmit getting the Sinners’ consolation.

Man of the Match for Bagby, was the industrious Windle.

Goals from Harry Poole and Jacob Steele earned Fishburn Park Academy a 2-2 draw at newcomers Danby.

Josh Ventress hit a double as Lealholm drew 2-2 with Goldsborough, the visitors fighting back with goals from Andy Martin and Ben Watson.

Heslerton earned a 6-1 win at home to Slingsby.

Morgan Kendrew hit a brace for the hosts, with Jake Allardice, on his 18th birthday, George Ridler, Kendrew, Jack Burnett and summer signing Matty Bean also netting. Slingsby pulled a goal back through Anthony Taylor’s penalty.