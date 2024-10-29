Ayton sink Rosedale in eight-goal Newitts Beckett Football League Division One thriller

Ayton's Bradley Marshall in action. Photo: Wandering Photography.

​Ayton earned a 5-3 home win against Rosedale in the Newitts Beckett Football League first division.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayton went ahead on the quarter hour through Bradley Marshall. James King levelled before Rob Bowman restored the hosts advantage, writes Andy Stanton.

King hit back a second time, however Ayton took a comfortable lead into the break following goals from Eric Hall and Bowman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosedale, who had starting keeper Callum Musgrave leave the field with injury early in the game, to be replaced by Alastair Wilkinson, then made a third keeper change into the second period as last season’s championship winning Adam Durrant donned the gloves.

Seventeen year old Harry Bowsher earned Kirkdale United a share of the points with his equaliser in Saturday’s draw v Snainton. Photo: Colin Dilcock

Ayton grabbed a fifth through Marshall, then star man King completed his first treble in senior football.

Kirkdale United drew 2-2 at home to Snainton.

United took the lead on 30 minutes through Nathan Surgenor but two incidents of slack defending by United would see the visitors lead at the interval.

On 70 minutes youngster Harry Bowsher swept the ball home to earn his side a share of the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Impressing for Kirkdale on his first appearance between the posts James Bowsher.

Thornton Dale won 3-2 at Amotherby & Swinton.

Morgan Elven scored two and skipper Myles Dale the other for the hosts.

Player of the day for the victors Myles Dale whilst Elven impressed once again.

Second-placed Goldsborough won 2-0 at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves in Division 2, Andrew Hardy and Ryan Roe netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was derby day at Danby beat visitors Lealholm Reserves 4-0.

Jack Dowson fired the hosts ahead with a sublime free-kick on the quarter hour before Harvey Clacherty scored from the spot after being upended in the box.

There was a third midway through the second half as Rhys Mould tapped home and Josh Grimley rounded things off for the hosts with the final kick.

Standouts for Danby in an excellent team performance were Clacherty & Ryan Hewison.

Fishburn Park Academy won 5-1 at Bagby & Balk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Blake (2), Aaron Locker, Taylor Humble and Maxwell Gregorek scored for Park. Reece Windle pulled one back for the hosts.

Ryedale won 3-0 at home to Sinnington thanks to goals from Harry Reed, Luke Shepherd and Ben Thompson.

West Pier won 6-5 at home to Heslerton in a Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy thriller.

Dec Richardson hit a hat-trick for Pier, with Mikey Pickering, Lewis Hunter and sub John Grayston netting the crucial last-gasp winner for the home side.

Morgan Kendrew hit a treble for Heslerton with teenager Jake Allardice and sub Jack Pinder also on target.