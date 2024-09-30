Billy Logan’s treble steers Edgehill to home cup win against Bridlington Rovers Reserves

Edgehill FC in their new kit with their sponsor Dave Leather of Daddy Daycare child minder and his two sons.

Billy Logan’s hat-trick steered Edgehill to a 7-1 home win against a youthful Bridlington Rovers Reserves in the Right Car East Riding County League Senior Cup.

Edgehill took an early lead through captain Jamie Patterson’s volley at the back post after a brilliant cross from man of the match Joe Danby,

Rovers grew into the game and missed two golden opportunities to take the lead. Just before the break Edgehill scored a quick double, Ryan Link head and a Logan strike made it 3-0 at half-time.

In the second half Logan completed his hat-trick, Kieran Link and Josh Greening all got on the scoresheet with Rovers grabbed a deserved goal from the penalty spot.

Edgehill's Joe Gallagher is beaten in the air during their 7-1 Senior Cup win.

Edgehill were wearing their new kit provided by sponsor Dave Leather of Daddy Daycare child minder.

Edgehill boss Alec Coulson said: "I want to thank Dave for his backing, he's a smashing guy and played local league most of his life so we appreciate him giving something back.

"Without sponsorship and backing for all amateur teams we would all really struggle.”

AFC Eastfield progress to the next round in the Harold Robinson Memorial Cup after a thrilling 2-0 home win against Bishop Wilton.

Billy Logan completes his hat-trick against Brid Rovers Reserves. Photos by Alec Coulson

After a goalless first half, Eastfield took the lead with a Dan Bradbury goal, Wilton pushing for an equaliser but they were unable to overcome a solid midfield and defence.

The game was delayed due to an ankle injury to Bradbury, and the club wish the latter a speedy recovery.

Eastfield secured victory late on, Billy Lawson causing havoc to their defence leaving Grant Curran with a simple tap-in.

In the Championship North, Seamer Sports lost 5-3 at unbeaten Flamborough. Callum Metcalfe scored a double for Seamer, with George Birley also on target. Jamie scored a hat-trick from the bench for Boro, with Chris Leeson and Arnie Tindall also notching.

Scalby suffered a 3-1 loss at home to Market Weighton Town.

The hosts went ahead on 20 minutes through a Brandon Payne half-volley from the edge of the box.

Town struck three times in the second half to ensure the three-point haul.

Lewis McGrath was named as man of the match in a good Scalby team display.

Newby lost 7-1 at home to leaders Bridlington Spa.

Newby started the game well but Spa surged into a 3-0 lead despite Brendan McGarry having a shot cleared off the line.

McGarry was brought down by the last man but only a yellow card was given, the same player later getting another yellow to reduce the high-flyers to 10.

Newby got a goal back on the stroke of half-time after a deep Wayne Shaw cross was met with an unstoppable volley from Cam MacDonald.

Spa hit Newby four times on the break after the interval, with the home men of the match being Harry Fearnehough and Cam MacDonald.