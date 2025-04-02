Billy Tyler hat-trick helps Bridlington Rovers Millau book spot in HE Dean Cup semi-finals
A hat-trick from man of the match Billy Tyler fired Millau to the win, with Rhys Davey also on the scoresheet for the visitors.
Millau are without a game this Saturday and are next in action at Sculcoates Amateurs Academy on Saturday April 12.
Bridlington Spa surged to an 8-3 home win against Premiership outfit South Cave United Reserves in the League Senior Cup quarter-final.
Tom Coates and Oliver Brown smashed in a brace of goals apiece for a rampant home side, with Ashley Armitage, Craig Webb, Oliver Newby and Louie Miller also on target.
Spa are in cup quarter-final action again this coming Saturday as they head to Division Two side Great Driffield AFC Development in the HE Dean Cup, hoping to join Millau in the semi-finals.
Bridlington Town Reserves were edged out 1-0 at Queensgate in a keenly-contested League Senior Cup quarter-final against Beverley Town 3rds.
Bridlington Rovers Pandas worked hard for a 3-2 home win against Holme Rovers Reserves in Division Two.
Alex Staveley, Ellis John and Richard Sharp scored for the Pandas in their penultimate league game of the season.
Bridlington Rovers 1903 lost 3-0 at home to Northside Sporting in Division One.