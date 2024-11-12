Brid Rovers Millau see off Easington to boost title bid as Brid Town Reserves draw at home to Haltemprice
Although the sides were at opposite ends of the table the game didn't pan out that way in the first half. Millau attacked freely but the Easington defence limited the home side to few chances on goal.
Millau’s pressure paid dividends when a ball into the box saw the Easington keeper make a great save coming between man and ball but in doing so also clearing the Millau attacker off his feet. The referee saw no other option than to give a penalty to the home side, Austen Wiles stepped up and smashed the ball past the away keeper.
Half-time soon followed with harsh words at the break from Millau manager John Kenney.
Two changes were made at the interval in defence and attack and Kenney's decision proved right. A ball from Millau’s sub centre-half played out wide soon found it's way into the feet of James Faulkner who twisted and turned only to find the back of net.
Millau’s tails were now up and intricate passing from defence to midfield soon found man of the match Rich Barnes, who found the net with great composure to make it 3-0.
Millau face a tricky trip to third-placed Goole United this Saturday
This cut Brid Town Reserves’ lead at the top of the table to three points, with Millau having a game in hand, as the Seasiders’ second string were held to a 3-3 draw at home by Haltemprice.
Town Reserves are at Sculcoates Amateurs Academy this Saturday.
Bridlington Spa stay top of the Championship North table thanks to a 4-1 home win in the derby against Bridlington Rovers Reserves.
It was a tough game for Spa as they weren’t at their best in the first half as Rovers defended and dealt with things well.
The second half was better as Spa chipped away, creating chances which were eventually converted, and a good three points keeps the pacesetters, who host Seamer this Saturday, rolling.
Ashley Armitage, Sam Clarke, Craig Webb and Louie Miller netted for Spa, Connor Johnson replying for Rovers.
Flamborough slumped to a 6-0 loss at home to Market Weighton Town.
Boro head to Newlands this Saturday.