Bridlington Rovers Millau stay in title race with superb comeback win at Great Driffield Rovers

Billy Tyler, right, scored twice n Bridlington Rovers Millau's 5-4 win at Great Driffield Rovers. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Rovers Millau battled back from two goals down to snatch a stunning 5-4 victory at Great Driffield Rovers on Saturday afternoon, keeping themselves in the Right Car East Riding County Football League Premiership title race.

Austen Wiles and Billy Tyler scored two goals apiece for the visitors with TJ Collinson also getting his name on the scoresheet at the Allotment Lane Playing Fields last weekend.

The Millau man of the match award was earned by Wiles.

The Brid side were 4-2 down at one point and it wasn't looking good but Millau dug deep and turned the game on its head.

Brid Spa, purple kit, drew 3-3 at Langtoft. Photos by TCF Photography

Millau would have been top of the table if not for Goole United’s 88th-minute winner on the road against Holme Rovers on Saturday.

The Brid side are on the same points as Goole but are four goals behind them on goal difference and have played a game less than the leaders.

Millau will be hoping to boost their goal difference this coming Saturday at home to fourth-from-bottom North Ferriby FC Development.

Bridlington Town Reserves’ recent dip in form continued with a 1-0 loss at North Cave on Saturday afternoon.

Billy Tyler, right, hit two goals for Brid Rovers Millau in a cracking 5-4 win at Great Driffield Rovers. Photo by TCF Photography

The Seasiders second string have now won only once in their past four games, having previously been unbeaten all season and topped the table.

Town Reserves are in action at Queensgate against Holme Rovers this Saturday.

Bridlington Spa’s Championship North title hopes were dented by a 3-3 draw at Langtoft on Saturday.

Super-sub Louie MIller scored a brace of goals for the visitors, with Sam Clarke also on target for the table-toppers.

Spa’s closest rivals Edgehill roared to a 13-0 win at Bridlington Rovers Reserves, the big win meaning that Spa only lead by two points now, having played four more matches than Edgehill.

Flamborough versus Newlands Park Hotel was postponed.

Boro play host to Brid Spa this Saturday, while Rovers Reserves head to Market Weighton Town.

In Division One, Bridlington 1903 were handed a home walkover by Skirlaugh Exiles.