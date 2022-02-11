Bridlington Town sign former Scarborough Athletic defender Matty Plummer from North Ferriby
Bridlington Town have bolstered their squad with the signing of former Scarborough Athletic defender Matty Plummer on dual registration forms from North ferriby.
Plummer, who had a brief spell with the Seasiders in the 2010-11 season has also played for AFC Mansfield and Garforth Town.
Bridlington have been battling through for the past month with a series of injuries and knocks so the signing of Plummer, along with the return of Nathan Hotte from suspension, will be a huge boost for player-boss Brett Agnew ahead of Saturday's home clash with NPL Division East leaders Liversedge tomorrow afternoon, 3pm kick-off..
The Seasiders manager said: "I am delighted to get Matty Plummer on duel registration with North Ferriby.
"Matty is someone I've played with in the past and tried to sign every season. He brings a wealth of experience and real quality to this side at this vital stage of the season.
"He will go straight into the squad for Saturday's tough test against Liversedge.
"I would also like to thank Bolds and Robbo at Ferriby for making it smooth and easy to get Matty through the door."