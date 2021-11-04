Chairman Trevor Bull urges fans to help push Scarborough Athletic on

Boro chairman Trevor Bull

The Seadogs crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 4-0 loss at Liversedge, who play in the division below Boro, last weekend, and are lying 11th in the NPL Premier Division after an inconsistent start to the season, writes Andy Bloomfield.

But Bull has re-iterated that he and the board are 100% behind boss Jono Greening.

The chairman said: “We said at the time we brought Jono in that it was a long-term appointment and nothing has changed since then.

“The season has been going great for us off the field and while the results have not always gone for us on the field it is not for a lack of trying as the players are putting their all in during games and training.

“We were hit by a lot of injuries earlier this season, missing the likes of Mike Coulson, Lewis Maloney and Kieran Weledji, but it has been great to see them come back in recent games.

“At Liversedge we had 18 players in the squad and another was not selected, so we have a big enough squad.

“Jono is very good at managing his budget, and there a lot of managers who are not so good at doing so at this level.”

Boro now have a run of three consecutive home matches, starting with Lancaster on Saturday, followed by a clash with Nantwich on November 20 and against Atherton the following Tuesday, November 23.

Bull added: “We now have these three home games and it would be great for the fans to get behind the team and help us push on.

“The problem in our division is that there are at least five clubs who are backed by wealthy owners who are pumping ridiculous amounts of money into their clubs.

“One of our strengths is the fact we get big crowds here and plenty of players are attracted by this, but we’ve not got one of the biggest budgets in the league and we need to operate within our means.

“The town has already lost one football club and we do not want to lose another one!”

Bull was also quick to point out the difficulties that the club have had regarding recruitment this season.

He said: “We have had some big transfer targets on the verge of signing but changed their mind at the 11th hour, a lot of them cite the issues of location and travel.

“We’ve always had the problem of location when it comes to attracting players, as we are on the coast and the A64 issues put a lot of players off joining us.

“Fellow NPL chairmen have spoken to me about another major issue affecting clubs at our level, teams from higher up the pyramid now have smaller squads so less players drop down the system into our leagues.

“This has also affected the loan system as there are hardly any available at the moment.”

But Bull is very enthusiastic about the impact of one of the club’s recent signings.

He added: “Luca Colville has been outstanding since we signed him from Morton.