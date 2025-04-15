Chloe Bennett earns draw for Scarborough Sirens against Boro Rangers
Fighting for second place in the table, Rangers came out strong and put the pressure on, but Sirens fought back with some great saves from keeper Jess Houldsworth and the team pressing on the counter.
On 25 minutes, Rangers got a goal and although Samia Galab equalised, Boro regained the lead before the break.
Going into the second half with no substitutions due to first-half injuries, Sirens fought Rangers off and when the ball got close to the net, keeper Bobbi Finch gained possession.
Nat Wilson then played the ball beautifully into the box, and Chloe Bennett headed the ball home.
Sirens face Rangers away on April 27 in their last game.