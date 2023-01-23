Cobras sink James Builders to pull clear at the top of Bridlington Table Tennis League first division

Chris Deegan and Paul Wilkinson were the winners of the Bridlington Table Tennis League round-robin tournament. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson scored maximum points, and Ben Copley added a brace, Evan James claimed one win in reply, writes Tony Wigley.

The Crazy Gang produced a strong performance as they defeated Penholders 7-2, three wins each for Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies and one win for Caron Holdsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory Bagnall replied for fifth-placed Penholders.

Luda Cronin bagged one win for The Avengers in Division Two.

Barracudas maintained fourth spot as they beat Scorpions 6-3, Ethan Marshall, Julian James and Tony Wigley had two wins each, but Peter Clarkson stepped in for Scorpions with a brilliant hat-trick.

Division Two leaders Quality Service suffered a 5-4 reverse against third-placed Martin’s Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Raynor struck a fine treble and Dave Brown added one win, but doubles from Paul Robinson and Patrick Tallant and a vital singles from Jon Bell secured victory.

Mad Batters missed their chance to make up ground on the leaders as they lost 5-4 against Air Benders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Raynor snapped up three wins for Quality Service.

Robert Deegan scored an excellent hat-trick, but Air Benders snatched victory with two wins each from Tom Ryan and Harrison James and a single from Sandie Edwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The James Gang overcame The Avengers 6-3.

Leon James and Harrison James scored maximums, but Vicky Barton, Delphine Kaye and Luda Cronin replied with one win each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Smithies bagged a treble for The Crazy Gang in Division One.

Leon James bagged three wins for The James Gang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Robinson scooped two wins for Martin's Knights in Division Two.