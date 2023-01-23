Cobras sink James Builders to pull clear at the top of Bridlington Table Tennis League first division
Cobras are 14 points clear at the top of Division One, after their 8-1 victory over James Builders in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson scored maximum points, and Ben Copley added a brace, Evan James claimed one win in reply, writes Tony Wigley.
The Crazy Gang produced a strong performance as they defeated Penholders 7-2, three wins each for Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies and one win for Caron Holdsworth.
Rory Bagnall replied for fifth-placed Penholders.
Barracudas maintained fourth spot as they beat Scorpions 6-3, Ethan Marshall, Julian James and Tony Wigley had two wins each, but Peter Clarkson stepped in for Scorpions with a brilliant hat-trick.
Division Two leaders Quality Service suffered a 5-4 reverse against third-placed Martin’s Knights.
Kevin Raynor struck a fine treble and Dave Brown added one win, but doubles from Paul Robinson and Patrick Tallant and a vital singles from Jon Bell secured victory.
Mad Batters missed their chance to make up ground on the leaders as they lost 5-4 against Air Benders.
Robert Deegan scored an excellent hat-trick, but Air Benders snatched victory with two wins each from Tom Ryan and Harrison James and a single from Sandie Edwards.
The James Gang overcame The Avengers 6-3.
Leon James and Harrison James scored maximums, but Vicky Barton, Delphine Kaye and Luda Cronin replied with one win each.