Dec Richardson and Daniel Keenaghan net a brace apiece as West Pier sink Sinnington

Heslerton's Morgan Kendrew with the look of satisfaction as he tucks away his side's seventh goal in Saturday’s comprehensive victory at Slingsby. Photo by Cherie Allardice

​Dec Richardson and Daniel Keenaghan hit two apiece as West Pier eased to an 8-3 home win against Sinnington in the Newitts Beckett Football League second division.

Sam Garnett, Matthew Hillman, Lewis Hunter and sub Neil Thomas also netted for the Scarborough outfit, writes Andy Stanton.

Leaders Heslerton snapped up a magnificent 7-2 success at Slingsby.

The Blues got off to the best possible start scoring in the opening minute through Matty Bean after an inch-perfect ball from George Ridler. The hosts quickly replied with a cultured finish from Antony Taylor but the visitors soon regained the lead as Tom Stockdale hammered home.

Sean Murray scored for Kirkdale in their cup win at Thornton Dale. Photo by Colin Dilcock

Stockdale grabbed his second of the game with a first-time lob from 25 yards.

In the second half keeper Simon Clark’s goal-kick sent Morgan Kendrew clear to volley past Tony Cass. Kendrew then crossed from the left for Bean to grab his second.

Cirk Newton pulled a goal back for Slingsby, but after excellent work by sub Gareth Driver, 17-year old Warren Stanton scored his first senior goal, then Driver unselfishly played in Kendrew to hit the seventh home.

Second-placed Danby defeated Fishburn Park Academy 5-3.

The young hosts led at the interval through goals from Elliott Coates and Danny Matthews but a much improved second half for Danby produced a treble for Jack Dowson plus strikes from Kyle Clacherty and Michael Simmonds. Taylor Humble hit Park’s third.

Goldsborough won 2-0 at basement club Bagby & Balk thanks to first-half goals from Andy Martin and Ben Watson.

Honours were even as Ryedale drew 3-3 at Lealholm Reserves, with Luke Dixon (2) and Ryan Boyes on target for Ryedale.

​In the new-look Division One Victory Cup, Thornton Dale lost 2-1 at home to Kirkdale United.

The visitors went ahead early in the first half with an own goal.

Kirkdale’s Sean Murray would then double the advantage for the visitors before the interval. Second period saw Thornton rally pull a goal back through 17-year-old Sam Hancock inside the final 10 minutes.

Snainton defeated Ayton by the same scoreline, Wombleton beating Rosedale 5-0.