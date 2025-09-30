Dec Richardson hits four as Beckett League leaders West Pier crush Rosedale 8-0

West Pier powered to an 8-0 win against Rosedale.

West Pier continued their strong start to the Beckett League Division One season with a commanding 8-0 victory over Rosedale at Sherburn.

Pier started brightly, controlling possession and creating plenty of early chances with Mikey Pickering charging down the left and Noony causing problems on the right. The breakthrough came when Pier were awarded a free-kick 30 yards out – man of the match Dec Richardson stepped up and fired home to open the scoring.

Richardson doubled his tally soon after, cutting inside from the wing before finishing neatly into the bottom corner. The third came courtesy of Max McNiven, who struck a superb free-kick from 25 yards, leaving the keeper with no chance.

Pickering then got himself on the scoresheet with a well-taken finish after some excellent build-up play. Just before the break, Andy Noon whipped in a great ball from the right for Richardson to complete his first-half hat-trick with a simple tap-in as Pier went into the interval 5-0 up.

In the second half, player-manager Will Jenkinson introduced veteran Ray Thorpe and Benny Davis, both making a positive impact.

McNiven grabbed his second of the game after unselfish play from Richardson, who squared it across for a simple tap-in.

Despite Noon sending several efforts into the field behind the goal, he put in a tireless shift at right wing-back.

Richardson then netted his fourth of the afternoon before John Grayston rounded off the scoring to secure an emphatic 8-0 win.

At the other end, it was a solid defensive display from all the defence with goalkeeper Kian Drury producing a couple of smart saves to earn a well-deserved clean sheet for the team.

Snainton, who were hit for six the previous week, would reap revenge on visiting Thornton Dale as the hosts won 6-2.

Mark McNulty got things going inside the opening minute and Finley Wilson doubled the advantage inside 10 minutes.

McNulty hit Snainton’s third however Thornton managed a response before the interval through Marcus Godsell.

Early into the second half and McNulty completed his treble before Godsell pulled another goal back for the visitors.

Euan Sellers hit the back of the net for the hosts after being introduced from the bench and Dan Hollinshead rounded a great afternoon off for Snainton, scoring in the final minute.

Kirkdale United and Danby fought out a 1-1 draw.

The hosts took an early lead through Rob Galtrey but United would be left to rue many golden opportunities to increase their lead as Danby grabbed a late equaliser from a set-piece.

A disappointing 20 minutes inside the opening period at Sand Lane saw visitors Amotherby & Swinton gifted the points by hosts Heslerton.

The Blues began brightly before hesitation in defence allowed the visitors in to score.

Poor marking at the far post then led to ex-Blue Adam Stockell doubling his side’s advantage and then when outrushing home keeper Simon Clark inadvertently slipped Amotherby grabbed a third.

George Pierson got on the scoresheet, despite appeals for offside in the build-up. Matty Bean, playing against his former side, hit the post after good play from Sam Besau and Morgan Kendrew.

The second half saw Heslerton look to save face.

From a Kendrew corner Lewis Stephenson’s effort was tipped over by Nick Lock then, following a foul on Ethan Chan Kendrew fired the set-piece just over. Youngster Myles Johnson had a fine run into visiting territory only for his shot to sail just over.

Heslerton did make a breakthrough following pressure from Stephenson in the box which resulted in Blues captain Olly Stanton firing home.

Josh Wade headed a fine Tom Stockdale cross onto the bar and it cannoned off to safety.

Pierson then made a break and though Clark had recently thwarted him with a quick reaction block, his following venture would see him finish off the afternoon’s scoring.

The Division Two game of the day was a midday kick off as second-placed Whitby Fishermen’s Academy travelled to third-placed Sinnington.

Though the hosts began on the front foot a 15-minute period in the first half would see the coastal side score three goals, Jay Jordan with a brace followed by a Daniel Brown finish.

The second half was a slightly different story for the hosts as they hit back with goals from Aidan Taylor and Jordan Anderson.

As Sinnington pressed for an equaliser Whitby broke with a sucker punch goal from Rhys Kipling inside the final 10 minutes to take top spot.

Goldsborough moved up to second after winning 4-0 at Fishburn Park Academy.

Amongst the goals for Boro were Dominic Ingham (2), followed by efforts from Jake Hambley and Ben Watson

Ryedale and Ampleforth had to wait till the final 15 minutes of their match for a breakthrough, Craig Harrison’s goal earning maximum points for the visitors.

Heslerton’s Development side took first blood at Bagby & Balk as youngsters Charlie Swiers and Matt Moss combined for the latter to fire home in under five minutes.

It took the home side until the half-hour mark to find an equaliser, the response coming from Ben Brown.

Five minutes later Danny Dobson gave Bagby a half-time lead.

The second period saw the hosts step things up as Brown grabbed his second before Ben Rushworth came off the bench to add a fourth. Dobson hit his second of the game while Kane Metcalfe finished things off inside the final 10 minutes.

Oliver Dade and Anthony Taylor struck two goals apiece as Slingsby powered to an 8-0 win at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves.