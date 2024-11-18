Declan Richardson hits four as West Pier win 7-1 at Newitts Beckett Football League Division Two rivals Slingsby

Action from Saturday’s Ryedale Hospital Cup clash between Heslerton (orange kit) Wombleton

West Pier were in seventh heaven as they beat hosts Slingsby 7-1 in the Newitts Beckett Football League second division.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On target were the in-form Declan Richardson with four, Daniel Keenaghan with a brace and Lewis Hunter, writes Andy Stanton.

Rio Howden came off the bench to register Slingsby’s consolation effort.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Two’s match of the day pitted second-placed Goldsborough at home to Danby.

Heslerton's Morgan Kendrew, left, could not save his side from a 4-0 loss at home to Wombleton in the cup

The visitors started much the brighter and took a two-goal lead into half-time, both strikes coming from Harvey Clacherty.

In the second half it was another brotherly double act as Kyle Clacherty tapped the ball home after the hosts keeper had spilled a Jack Dowson free-kick.

Danby’s Michael Simmonds added a fourth before Goldsborough attempted to mount a comeback with two headed efforts from Andy Martin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the grandstand finish would diminish as Danby ran out worthy winners.

Heslerton, blue kit, lost 4-0 at home to Wombleton Wanderers

Sinnington welcomed Bagby & Balk to Friars Hill and won 4-1 thanks to a double from Aidan Taylor.

Jack Balderson chipped in with a strike before Luke Clemmit emerged from the bench to make it four. Bagby’s sole effort came from Paul Connolly.

Amotherby & Swinton Reserves shared eight goals & the points with visitors Ryedale, while Lealholm won 2-0 at home to Fishburn Park Academy side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division Two leaders Heslerton lost 4-0 at home to Division One high-flyers Wombleton in the second round of the Ryedale Hospital Cup.

The Wanderers got off to the best possible start with two goals inside the opening 15 minutes, the second an unstoppable shot from the right foot of Jack Simpson.

Luke McLaren added a slightly controversial third before sloppiness in the Heslerton defence gifted the visitors a fourth before the interval.

The second period would see a different Heslerton as, given more room in the final third, they pressed for some sort of reply coming closest on two particular occasions. Firstly through Morgan Kendrew whose shot cannoned out of play off the outside of a post before David Hebron’s shot on target was pushed onto the post by the keeper and out to safety.