Early double helps Edgehill see off Newlands in Scarborough FA District Cup final

Edgehill win the District Cup final Photo by Alec Coulson

Edgehill went ahead after just four minutes, when a low cross from Jake Reeves on the left, was spilled by Newlands keeper Tom Cammish, leaving Joe Gallagher with an easy tap-in, writes Steve Adamson.

Jamie Patterson then had a shot deflected wide, before Edgehill doubled their lead on 21 minutes when Reeves played a terrific through-ball to Kieran Link, who slotted past keeper Cammish.

Gallagher fired wide and Reeves had a shot saved by Cammish as Edgehill remained on top, then a corner from Reeves was headed inches over by Link.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newlands did create openings, with Chris Pearson and Drew McCoubrey both shooting wide, but Gary Thomas and Lloyd Henderson were dominant in the centre of the Edgehill defence.

Newlands shaded possession in the second half as they tried to get back into the game, but the Edgehill defence was solid and McCoubrey and Dan Freer both had shots blocked, while for Edgehill, a Patterson free-kick was headed goalwards by Gary Thomas, but Cammish saved, then he raced out to kick clear as Kieran Link raced through on goal.

With the game deep into stoppage time Newlands were awarded a penalty when the referee spotted a foul on Ricky Nock, and Freer sent keeper Kyle Scaife the wrong way from the spot, with the final whistle blowing seconds later.

The speedy Reeves was excellent for Edgehill, with Thomas, Henderson, Tom Wilson and Kieran Link also standing out, while Nock, Kile Fields, Jack Hakings and Pearson impressed for Newlands in what was a good, competitive game.

EDGEHILL: Scaife, Wright, Wilson, Thomas, Edwards, Henderson, R.Link, K.Link, Patterson, Gallagher, Reeves. Subs: Rees, Craig, David

NEWLANDS: Cammish, Mintoft, Fields, Nock, Holden, Luntley, Hakings, Jenkinson, Pearson, Freer, McCoubrey. Subs: Griffiths, Scarborough, Wood

REFEREE: MacAuley Gibson