Edgehill celebrate their League Cup final win against Itis Itis Rovers Photos by Richard Ponter

On top virtually throughout, they appeared to be coasting to a convincing 3-0 win as the game entered the final nine minutes, but a late goals-glut provided a dramatic finale for the sun-baked spectators on a scorching afternoon at the Flamingo Land Stadium, writes Steve Adamson..

After Ryan Link fired narrowly wide for Edgehill, they opened the scoring on 23 minutes when Max Wright hoisted the ball forward, and Luke Rees chipped over keeper Ben Rowe for a well taken goal.

Gary Thomas headed a Jake Rees cross wide, Joe Gallagher had a shot blocked by Callum Gravestock and Rees had a shot saved by keeper Rowe, then Kieran Link played a through-ball to Gallagher, but keeper Rowe pulled off a terrific save.

It was one-way traffic, with Rees heading wide from a Frankie Belt corner then Gallagher fired wide, before Itis Itis created a couple of openings, with Lloyd Henderson making a last-ditch tackle to foil Josh Fergus as he ran clear on goal, and Charlie Birley's acrobatic overhead kick flew well wide.

Edgehill doubled their lead on 42 minutes when a right-wing corner from Belt was headed goalwards by Ryan Link, but keeper Rowe pulled off a great reflex save, only for Jamie Patterson to fire in the rebound.

Edgehill again held the upper hand in the second half, with Gallagher firing wide, then Kieran Link curled a free kick round the wall, but Rowe pulled off another top save as the ball hurtled towards the bottom corner. Jake Rees had two efforts saved in the space of sixty seconds, and the impressive Gravestock and Sam Pickard both got in some good tackles as Itis Itis withstood the pressure, but it became 3-0 on 65 minutes when a Max Wright corner fell to Patterson on the left edge of the area, and he drilled a low shot past the keeper.

The Edgehill back line of Belt, Thomas, Henderson and Wright was dominant, but Itis Itis did come close, when Ellis Howley shot narrowly wide.

Edgehill v Itis Itis

Ben David almost added to Edgehill's lead, with a powerful strike that produced a diving save from star man Ben Rowe, but Itis Itis suddenly found themselves back in the game with two goals in quick succession from Mikey Barker, who smashed in a shot from the right edge of the area on 82 minutes, then three minutes later he ran on to a ball from Luke Jones, cut inside and sent a low shot into the bottom corner.

Edgehil however added two late goals of their own, as Jamie Patterson won possession and played the ball into the box, for Ben David to slide in and guide the ball into the net on 88 minutes, and, with virtually the last kick of the match,

Luke Rees fired home from the edge of the area to wrap up a convincing 5-2 win.

EDGEHILL: Myers, Belt, Wright, Henderson, Thomas, Patterson, Reeves, K.Link, R.Link, Gallagher, Rees subs- David, Craig, Ramm, Exley, Edwards

ITIS ITIS ROVERS-: Rowe, Mancrief, Gravestock, Avison, Stanley, Jones, Pickard, Forsyth, Howley, Birley, Fergus subs- Barker, Rennison

REFEREE: Tom Shepherdson