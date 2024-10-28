Edgehill net last-gasp draw in eight-goal thriller at home to ER League Championship North title rivals Brid Spa

Edgehill take on Brid Spa earlier this season, Photo by TCF Photography

Honours were even between the top two in ER County League Championship North as Edgehill and Brid Spa fought out an eight-goal thriller at Pindar.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Against the run of play Spa took the lead on 20 minutes with a stunning 20-yard volley. Edgehill quickly replied, Joe Danby scoring from close range. Brid regained the lead soon afterwards.

Right before half-time skipper Jamie Patterson won a free-kick, Danby delivered to find Patterson who scored to make it 2-2 at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the leaders’ goal living a charmed life, Edgehill having plenty of possession, it was Spa who took the lead again on 65 minutes. A Spa defender won a tackle near halfway but his tackle ended up a shot and lobbing Edgehill keeper Martin Cappleman from 40 yards.

Edgehill battled back for a 4-4 home draw with leaders Bridlington Spa

Five mins later Lewis Taylor played in Joel Ramm, whose superb cross found Billy Logan at the far post and the ex-Pickering striker made no mistake heading home 3-3.

With 10 minutes left Spa went 4-3 up. A quick free-kick caught the home defence napping and a Brid winger slotted the ball under Cappleman. With time running out Danby crossed and the ref saw a handball giving Edgehill chance to equalise, sub Sean Exley making no mistake from the spot.

Edgehill had an excellent chance to win it with the last kick of the game, Logan looked like he’d won it only for the Brid keeper to pull off a superb save. Man of the match for Edgehill was Kieran Link in midfield with Taylor also in good form.

One sour note during the game for Edgehill saw defender Carl Hepples go to hospital with a potential ruptured Achilles tendon.