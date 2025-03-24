Edgehill’s title celebrations put on hold after 4-3 loss at Seamer Sports
The leaders knew that victory at Seamer on Saturday would have sealed the title, but an impressive home side, boosted by Zac Hastie’s hat-trick, handed Edgehill their first league defeat this season.
It was a high-quality display from Seamer as every man did their job and grafted from the first whistle to the last.
Hastie could have scored six, while Jayden Cordukes had a great game in goal, keeping Seamer in the game on multiple occasions, so both deserved the man of the match. Reggie Steels also got himself on the scoresheet for the villagers with a composed finish.
The home midfield controlled the game and made it hard for Edgehill.
Seamer didn’t want to make it easy for themselves giving away two penalties in the second half. Josh Greening converting both of them, with Joel Ramm also scoring with a volley. Kez Link was the man of the match for the leaders.
Despite the loss Edgehill are still clear favourites to win the title as they have three games in hand on Spa.
Newlands booked their place in the Scarborough FA District Cup final with a hard-earned 2-1 success at league rivals Flamborough.
Terry Day put the visiting team in front in the first half, and although Boro levelled with a stunning overhead kick, Dan Freer netted the winner on 88 minutes.
In a great team effort the man of the match was midfielder Liam Mintoft, who led by example as skipper with another strong display.
In Championship North, a below-par Scalby slumped to a 7-1 loss at home to Langtoft.
Sonny Oxley got the home side’s consolation goal, while Scalby’s man of the match was Ross Lazenby.
In Division Four, third-placed AFC Eastfield earned a 1-1 draw at fourth-placed Greenwood Athletic to maintain their three-point advantage over the hosts.
Eastfield took an early lead through a Brad Lee Craggs strike, however the hosts’ pressure finally paid off with an equaliser just before half-time.
Despite controlling the second half Eastfield were unable to finish well. Man of the match Ryan Herrington had his header cleared off the line and a spectacular save from Kian Drury in the closing minutes saw the game end 1-1.