Edgehill’s title celebrations put on hold after 4-3 loss at Seamer Sports

Seamer, yellow and blue kit, pictured earlier this season, won 4-3 against Championship North leaders Edgehill on Saturday. Photo by TCF Photography

​Edgehill will have to wait a little longer before they can clinch the Right Car East Riding County Football League Championship North title after their 4-3 loss at Seamer.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The leaders knew that victory at Seamer on Saturday would have sealed the title, but an impressive home side, boosted by Zac Hastie’s hat-trick, handed Edgehill their first league defeat this season.

It was a high-quality display from Seamer as every man did their job and grafted from the first whistle to the last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastie could have scored six, while Jayden Cordukes had a great game in goal, keeping Seamer in the game on multiple occasions, so both deserved the man of the match. Reggie Steels also got himself on the scoresheet for the villagers with a composed finish.

Newlands won 2-1 at Flamborough to move into the Scarborough FA District Cup final.

The home midfield controlled the game and made it hard for Edgehill.

Seamer didn’t want to make it easy for themselves giving away two penalties in the second half. Josh Greening converting both of them, with Joel Ramm also scoring with a volley. Kez Link was the man of the match for the leaders.

Despite the loss Edgehill are still clear favourites to win the title as they have three games in hand on Spa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newlands booked their place in the Scarborough FA District Cup final with a hard-earned 2-1 success at league rivals Flamborough.

AFC Eastfield kept their promotion hopes alive with a 1-1 draw at rivals Greenwood Athletic.

Terry Day put the visiting team in front in the first half, and although Boro levelled with a stunning overhead kick, Dan Freer netted the winner on 88 minutes.

In a great team effort the man of the match was midfielder Liam Mintoft, who led by example as skipper with another strong display.

In Championship North, a below-par Scalby slumped to a 7-1 loss at home to Langtoft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonny Oxley got the home side’s consolation goal, while Scalby’s man of the match was Ross Lazenby.

In Division Four, third-placed AFC Eastfield earned a 1-1 draw at fourth-placed Greenwood Athletic to maintain their three-point advantage over the hosts.

Eastfield took an early lead through a Brad Lee Craggs strike, however the hosts’ pressure finally paid off with an equaliser just before half-time.

Despite controlling the second half Eastfield were unable to finish well. Man of the match Ryan Herrington had his header cleared off the line and a spectacular save from Kian Drury in the closing minutes saw the game end 1-1.