Emma Willis stars as Scarborough Ladies U18s tame Boro Lionesses

Scarborough ladies U18s

The Lionesses took a fifth-minute lead through Evie Wardell, but after a bit of end to end battling Ladies’ first goal came on 18 minutes from Amber Colling after a pass from Emma Willis.

The latter then pounced for a goal of her own after a deflected shot from Colling was kicked away by the keeper.

The Ladies’ third goal came courtesy of Eden Sellers, with Jolie Matthews getting the assist. A fantastic run up the right from Matthews then gave Lauren Corner chance to get into the box and make it 4-1 when she tapped it in.

Two minutes before the half-time whistle a cross from Sellers found Lara Peasegood-capilla who made it 5-1 with powerful shot straight in the Lionesses net.

The Boro Ladies were looking strong and there were more goals in the second half, the first one coming from a shot by Peasegood-capilla but it was parried by the keeper to the feet of girl of the game Willis who got her second goal.

Sellers then also got her second to make it 7-1.

When the Ladies got a late corner, Peasegood-capilla played a short pass to Sellers her shot was again parried by the keeper Ellie Pateman took full advantage getting her first goal of the season.