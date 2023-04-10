Eric Hall sparkles as double win lifts Ayton into second spot in Beckett League Division One
Ayton moved up into second place in the newitts.com Beckett Football League first division table with a 4-2 win at a vastly-improved Kirkbymoorside Reserves.
The Moorsiders took a 2-1 lead into the interval, man of the match Eric Hall scoring for Ayton from the spot, writes Keith Sales.
In the second half Isaac Sands, Jake Sands and sub Luke Dunn scored to seal Ayton’s comeback win.
In midweek Ayton won 6-1 at Thornton Dale with Robert Bowman and Hall netting a brace each, plus a goal each for Jake Sands and Jonathon Lorains.
Dale lost 3-0 at home to Snainton on Saturday.
The visitors led thanks to an own goal on the stroke of half-time, second-half goals followed scored by Joe Milner and Dan Simpson.
Men of the match were Tim Whincup (Thornton) and James Wilson (Snainton).
Kirkdale United drew 1-1 at home to Rosedale in midweek.
Wombleton Wanderers moved into second place in the second division after two home wins.
On Saturday they beat Amotherby & Swinton Reserves 7-1 thanks to goals scored by David Thompson (4), Ryan Rivis (2), and Luke Quantock, Amotherby man of the match Kallum Leogue scoring.
In midweek Wombleton beat Rillington 14-1, James Sawdon scored for the visitors with Wombleton’s goals scored by Luke Dixon, Dan Marshall, Jordan Rivis, Kyle Wren, Luke Tateson, Thompson (4), and Ryan Rivis (5).
Goal Sports won 3-2 at home to Filey Town Reserves in a brilliant game.
Jonny Hyde headed in Filey’s opener on 11 minutes, Si Coupland netting his first for the club as he got across his man and nodded in a Mark Plumpton free-kick on 34 minutes.
A crazy three-minute spell started on 48 minutes, Coupland ran on to a Josh Welburn goal-kick and slammed home his second of the game.
Filey levelled almost immediately but Goal Sports drove forward from the kick-off and took the lead in spectacular fashion, Dave Scriver firing home from fully 30 yards on the volley, dipping over the Filey keeper who had no chance.
Goal Sports Man of the Match winner was Coupland, leading the line powerfully with two goals and strong link-up play.
Results for Saturday April 8th
Div 1: Amotherby & Swinton v Bagby & Balk - Postponed, Kirkbymoorside Res 2 Ayton 4, Thornton le Dale 0 Snainton 3.
Div 2: Goal Sports 3 Filey Town Res. 2, Wombleton Wanderers 7 Amotherby & Swinton Res 1.
Ryedale Hospital Cup Quarter Final: Rosedale 4 Heslerton 1
Semi-Final: Union Rovers 1 Goldsborough 6.
Midweek results:
Div 1:Kirkdale Utd 1 Rosedale 1, Thornton le Dale 0 Ayton 6
Div 2: Wombleton Wanderers 14 Rillington Rovers 1
East Riding CFA Qualifying Cup: Semi-Final: Club Athletico De Bransholme 1 Heslerton 1 – Bransholme won 4-2 on penalties
Fixtures for Saturday April 15th Kick off 2pm
Div 1: Kirkdale Utd v Bagby & Balk, Kirkbymoorside Res v Snainton
Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Semi-Final: Ayton v Union Rovers
Ryedale Hospital Cup Semi-Final: Rosedale v The Valley
Panasonic League Division 2 Cup (Sponsored by Television House of Pickering) Quarter Finals: Heslerton v Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy, Rillington Rovers v Wombleton Wanderers, Sinnington v Filey Town Res
Tuesday April 18 Kick off 6pm
Div 1: Union Rovers v Ayton
Wednesday April 19 Kick off 6pm
Div 1: Bagby & Balk v Kirkbymoorside Res
Div 2: Heslerton v The Valley