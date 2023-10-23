FA Cup: Scarborough Athletic FC to feature on BBC as match details announced

Scarborough Athletic Football Club have released ticket information for their game of the first round of the FA Cup.

Scarborough Athletic Football Club will be playing against Forest Green Rovers at the Flamingo Land Statidum.

The game will take place on Saturday, November 4 with a 3pm kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for SAFC said: “We are working hard behind the scenes on this fixture and more ticket information will be released as soon as possible.”

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as this, it has been confirmed that the match has been selected by the BBC for single-camera highlights coverage.

SAFC have now released ticket information for the game as they await the details.

Season Pass Holders will receive a link to purchase their reserved allocation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then, Member Shareholders, Valley Bar Seadog Members and Sponsors will receive a link to purchase, which will be one ticket per member.

Season Pass Holders will receive a link to purchase their reserved allocation.

Then, Member Shareholders, Valley Bar Seadog Members and Sponsors will receive a link to purchase, which will be one ticket per member.

Lastly, a general sale will follow.

SAFC say that they anticipate this all-ticket fixture will be a sell out.

SAFC beat Oxford City 3-2 in the replay of the fourth round qualifications on Tuesday, October 17.