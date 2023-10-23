News you can trust since 1882
FA Cup: Scarborough Athletic FC to feature on BBC as match details announced

Scarborough Athletic Football Club have released match and ticket information for their game of the first round of the FA Cup.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Scarborough Athletic Football Club will be playing against Forest Green Rovers at the Flamingo Land Statidum.

The game will take place on Saturday, November 4 with a 3pm kick off.

A spokesperson for SAFC said: “We are working hard behind the scenes on this fixture and more ticket information will be released as soon as possible.”

As well as this, it has been confirmed that the match has been selected by the BBC for single-camera highlights coverage.

SAFC have now released ticket information for the game as they await the details.

Season Pass Holders will receive a link to purchase their reserved allocation.

Then, Member Shareholders, Valley Bar Seadog Members and Sponsors will receive a link to purchase, which will be one ticket per member.

Lastly, a general sale will follow.

SAFC say that they anticipate this all-ticket fixture will be a sell out.

SAFC beat Oxford City 3-2 in the replay of the fourth round qualifications on Tuesday, October 17.

You can read The Scarborough News match report here.

