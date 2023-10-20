News you can trust since 1882
FA Cup: Scarborough Athletic Football Club release ticket information for first round

Scarborough Athletic Football Club have released ticket information for their game of the first round of the FA Cup.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:50 BST- 1 min read
Scarborough Athletic Football Club have released ticket information for their game of the first round of the FA Cup.
Scarborough Athletic Football Club have released ticket information for their game of the first round of the FA Cup.

Scarborough Athletic Football Club will be playing against Forest Green Rovers at the Flamingo Land Statidum, but the date and time of the game has not been confirmed yet.

SAFC have now released ticket information for the game as they await the details.

Season Pass Holders will receive a link to purchase their reserved allocation.

Then, Member Shareholders, Valley Bar Seadog Members and Sponsors will receive a link to purchase, which will be one ticket per member.

Lastly, a general sale will follow.

SAFC say that they anticipate this all-ticket fixture will be a sell out.

Dates and timings for the ticket sales will be clarified once the fixture details are confirmed.

SAFC beat Oxford City 3-2 in the replay of the fourth round qualifications on Tuesday, October 17.

You can read The Scarborough News match report here.