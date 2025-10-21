Heslerton debutant Jack Balderson slides in to win the ball at home to Whitby Fishermen Development, Balderson set up the first goal and scored the second in Heslerton's 3-2 loss. Photo Cherie Allardice.

The weekend’s Beckett League football action centred predominantly around cup action with the opening rounds of the Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy and the Hospital Cup.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In The Gordon Harrison Trophy Heslerton suffered a surprise 3-2 loss at home to second division high-flyers Whitby Fishermen Deveopment.

The Division One hosts dominated the first half, without breaking the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first minute of the second half Heslerton debutant Jack Balderson sent Morgan Kendrew clear to score his first goal of the new campaign.

On the hour mark the hosts doubled the lead as Balderson struck a fine individual effort.

Poor defending from a Ewan Locker corner let Whitby back in the game and they’d soon draw level from 12 yards through a Rhys Kipling penalty.

With 10 minutes remaining the visitors would grab the winner with a Kieran Wade free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the tie between top-flight side Kirkdale United and second division team Sinnington honours were even after normal time.

Sean Murray and Nathan Surgenor netted for the hosts with Jordan Anderson and Cole Gayles replying for Sinners.

Riley Howe would be the hero on the day saving three Kirkdale spot-kicks to send Sinnington through to the next round.

Amotherby & Swinton led Rosedale at the interval with goals from George Pierson and Macauley Lacey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amotherby their advantage with second-half efforts from Sam Flinton, a second from Pierson and Nathan Cross with a late double.

The fixture between Goldsborough and Lealholm Reserves was decided by a John Ventress second-minute goal for the visitors.

Ampleforth met fellow Division Two side Bagby & Balk.

The visitors took a first-half lead with strikes from Louis Chapman and Danny Dobson, but two second-half goals from Jack Simpson forced a shootout with Ampleforth victorious.

In the Ryedale Hospital Cup, Wombleton Wanderers met Division Two side Slingsby and had the job done in the opening 45 minutes as a brace from Luke McLaren and a Keelan Simpson effort sent The Wombles into the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-half action brought a mere consolation strike from Slingsby’s Martin Crick.

Division One sides West Pier and Snainton faced each other at Sherburn in another comprehensive result for Pier.

Declan Richardson hit a double and there were goals for Dan Bradbury, player-boss Will Jenkinson and Paul Provins also.

The only Division One tie of the weekend saw Thornton Dale come out on top at home to Danby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Godsell struck in the second minute and with less than 15 minutes played they had doubled their lead through Morgan Elven.

The second half brought a goal for Thornton stalwart Tim Whincup before Godsell added his second within the hour.

Into Division Two and a well-fought battle between Ryedale and Fishburn Park Academy saw the hosts take maximum points with goals from Ben Thompson, Dan Greaves and Harry Hattersley.

Will Blake and Dan Brown scored for the visitors.

Cameron Dobson scored four times for Goal Sports as they saw off Heslerton’s Development side 8-1.

Dragos Dragam, Brad Cawkwell and Adam Martin were also among the goals with Heslerton’s reply coming from youngster Corey Wiles.