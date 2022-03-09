Goldsborough United beat Amotherby to earn place in first-ever Beckett League final

Goldsborough United

United now await the winners of the Sleights v Snainton semi-final, writes Keith Sales.

Goldsborough boss Andrew Hardy made six changes from last week, with Mike Coates returning at right-back; Mike Dent at centre-back; Aiden Duell at left back; Ben Duell and Dom

Ingham were back in the middle of midfield; and George Sault returned in the centre midfield role.

Blustery conditions made for a difficult first half for Goldsborough, who found themselves behind with little over five minutes played.

After a soft free-kick was awarded, midfielder Josh Towse floated ball over was met with a firm header by Robin Goforth into the far corner.

The United defence stood up well to pressure from Amotherby, early sub Carl Harris doing well to get up to the pace of the game as soon as he came on.

As the half progressed Goldsborough began to grow into the game, and enjoyed some sustained pressure with some patient build-up play and a succession of corners.

It was now Amotherby’s turn to struggle to get out of their half, with Ben Duell, Dom Ingham and Phil Spencer pressing well and forcing rushed clearances.

Ingham’s driving runs were bringing fouls from Amotherby, and on another day George Sault’s excellent set- piece deliveries would have surely brought an equalising goal.

Towards the end of the half Pete Diaz-Thomson, the home goalkeeper, did well to first punch clear a dangerous cross, before saving with his feet from close range by Goforth.

With the wind behind them Goldsborough made a strong start to the second half, getting on the front foot and Ingham and Ben Duell snapping into challenges.

Mike Coates, pushing up from right back, almost equalised when his header from Spencer’s cross was well tipped over by the visiting keeper Martyn Woodliffe, but just as Amotherby had started to steady things, the equaliser came.

Aiden Duell picked the ball up and skipped past three Amotherby players before being finally halted.

The tireless Ben Duell closed down the clearance superbly, and his block fell to Si Taylor who took a good first touch before confidently firing into the far corner.

The next goal would prove to be crucial, and with around 15 minutes to go Goldsborough took the lead.

A long throw from Spencer on the left was well contested by Ben Watson, and sub Damon Craig was alert to latch onto the loose ball before sliding and finishing in the bottom right hand corner.

The final 10 minutes of the semi-final proved to be a tense finish.

Rather than sitting deep Goldsborough kept trying to press and not allow Amotherby time on the ball, Spencer in particular covering as much ground as possible.

When they went direct they found the defence standing strong, the lads getting their head to things and making blocks.

Ingham was Goldsborough’s man of the match.

Second-placed Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy lost their crucial game at home to Division Two promotion rivals Ayton in a five-goal thriller.

Jake Sands gave Ayton the perfect start with a early goal, this was followed with a Robbie Scarborough 30-yard thunderbolt shot to double the Ayton lead.

The Fishermen came back strong with goals scored by Jay Jordan and Brogan Russell to level matters.

The winning goal was a penalty awarded to Ayton taken by Isaac Sands.