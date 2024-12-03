Hat-trick hero Ismael Keegan fires Bridlington Town Reserves to League Cup win at Filey
Billy Ripley and Dom Richardson were also on target for Brid in what proved to be a ‘proper old-school battle’.
The oldest player in the Brid starting 11 was 22 and there were six teenagers in the starting 11.
Town Reserves will return to Premiership action at basement team Hedon Rangers Reserves this Saturday looking to maintain top spot.
Bridlington Spa also progressed in the same competition with a 3-1 win against Flamborough at Queensgate on Tuesday evening.
Louie Miller, Oliver Newby and Nathan Pickering were on target for Spa, with Arnie Tindall replying for Boro.
Leaders Spa head to Bridlington Rovers Reserves in the Championship North this coming Saturday, while Boro are at home to title-chasers Edgehill.
Brid Rovers Reserves lost 4-0 at Seamer Sports on Saturday afternoon.
Bridlington Rovers Millau’s home match against North Ferriby Dev in the Premiership was postponed last weekend.
Bridlington Rovers 1903 slumped to a 9-0 loss at Beverley Town Dev in Division One.
Bridlington Rovers Pandas lost 6-2 at home to AFC Skirlaugh in Division Two.
This was a disappointing performance against a decent Skirlaugh side.
Pandas coach Martin Richardson said: “Pandas started the game well creating a couple of early chances and took the lead through Ellis Bath, who is having a very good season.
“Skirlaugh got themselves an equaliser shortly after and then soon found themselves 4-1 up at half-time after a catalogue of errors from Pandas.
“We made a few changes at the break, we looked a bit more solid and created a couple of half-chances but found the visiting keeper in decent form.
“On the hour mark the away side made it 5-1 and shortly after six but Pandas kept plugging away and got a consolation through Joey Baker with the final kick of the game.
"It was a really disappointing performance from us today, we had a few missing but no excuses we were pretty poor.
"We need to stick together and get through this tough run we’re on but make no mistake a big improvement is needed.”