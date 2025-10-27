Hat-trick hero Logan fires ER County Premiership leaders Edgehill to victory against Sculcoates Amateurs Academy

Billy Logan scored a hat-trick for Edgehill in their win against Sculcoates.placeholder image
A second-half hat-trick from man of the match Billy Logan fired Right Car East Riding County Football League Premiership leaders Edgehill to a 3-0 win at home to Sculcoates Amateurs Academy.

Logan notched the opener two minutes into the second half, added a second on the hour mark and sealed the win 16 minutes from time.

Filey Town won 2-1 at home to East Riding Rangers.

Goals from Joe Gage and Cam Macdonald secured the win for Town, with Nathan Vernon the man of the match.

Edgehill are leading the way in the ER County League Premiership.placeholder image
In the Championship, Seamer were handed a walkover at Bilton.

In Division One, Newby won 4-0 at home to Easington United Reserves.

Wayne Shaw handed the hosts a 20th-minute lead, with Si Coupland adding a second on 65 minutes.

George Martin made it 3-0 to Newby 15 minutes from time and Liam Atkinson-Smith capped their first win of the season in the 85th minute.

Newlands suffered a 9-2 loss at unbeaten leaders Kingswood United.

Zac Hansen scored the first goal for Newlands with a great lobbed effort, Liam Mintoft netting the goal of the game with a shot from the kick-off.

Centre-back Brad Wood and keeper Tom Cammish shone for the below-par visitors.

Scalby were handed a walkover at home to Northside Sporting.

Westover Wasps netted a 5-1 win at Springhead Spartans in Division Two.

In Division Three, AFC Eastfield lost 2-1 at home to Withernsea United.

Eastfield started strongly, hitting the post in the third minute and a series of efforts were frustrated by the Withernsea keeper, however Brad Lee Craggs opened the scoring with an excellent individual goal beating two players before placing the ball in the corner of the net.

The away side took advantage of the wind and equalised early in the second half.

Despite several attempts on goal Eastfield were unable to restore their lead and against the run of play Withernsea netted a late winner.

Man of the match for the hosts was Ryan Herrington.

Filey Town Development earned a 3-2 win at Anlaby Rangers in Division Four.

Hunmanby lost 6-3 at home to BOCA Seniors in Division Five, Henry Mcfadyen, Jordan Peet and Jackson Scarlett on target on for the hosts.

