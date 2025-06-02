The Hawkes 360 Under-13s team celebrated a superb season.

Hawkes 360 Centre of Development football teams celebrate another amazing season at their annual black tie awards night at the Scarborough Spa Complex.

Hawkes 360 held the night to acknowledge the superb achievements of the teams from Under-11s to Under-16s in the 2024-45 Junior Premier League (JPL) campaign.

The 360 Centre of Development is a training and games programme, with academy level football coaching, for players that want to play at the elite level.

The young hot-shots are trained by full-time specialist football coaches and play in the Junior Premier League on weekends.

The Hawkes 360 Under-15s squad line up.

Lisa Blair, Head of parent committee, said: “Unfortunately due to the lack of clubs on the east coast, we had to say farewell to our Under-16s as we don't currently have an Under-18s squad.

"We wish them all the best going forward, and congratulate them on a great 2-24-25 season.”

The Under-13s were the top team for Hawkes in the season just completed as they secured second place in the National Trophy Cup finals this season, along with winning The Seaside Super Cup.

Tobias McMann was the leading goalscorer from the Under-13s with an astounding 40 goals during the season.

The Hawkes 360 Under-11s squad line up.

Director of Coaching Robbie Hawkes was full of pride at the teams’ performances throughout the campaign.

Speaking about the Under-11s, Hawkes said: “They started their journey in the JPL, with a clear playing style beginning to develop as the side will now prepare for competitive football in 2025-26.

"There were some notable achievements for the U11s, including a first-ever clean sheet, which is a great success in youth football.”

The Under-12s had a strong season.

The Hawkes 360 Under-16s have completed their journey as junior footballers.

Hawkes said: “The Under-12s finished in third place in the regional league, even after a rocky period post-Christmas.

"The boys experienced 11 v 11 football against Hull City and achieved their first-ever clean sheet in a 2-0 win versus First Touch in the league.”

The pick of the crop were the Hawkes 360 Under-13s, with Hawkes saying: “The Under-13s had an exciting season being crowned winners of the Seaside Super Cup, being national finalists and finishing fourth in the top league in Yorkshire.

"This age group achieved the club’s most goals, scoring 131, at an average of 4.37 goals per game.”

The Hawkes 360 Under-14s squad line up.

The Under-14s also earned some fine achievements competing at a high level.

Hawkes added: “The Under-14s competed in the top league in Yorkshire for the second season, claimed bronze in the Seaside Super Cup and qualified for the National JPL Cup after finishing first in their cup qualifiers.”

The Under-15s reached the Trophy national semi-finals, and Hawkes said: “They were just one game from joint first and achieved their longest win streak, with five wins on the bounce.

"The Under-15s achieved the best defence in the club conceding an average of 1.6 goals per game.”

Hawkes finally commented on the Under-16s, who ended their journey with the club.

He said: “The Under-16s have showed incredible progress improving their average goals against by 69%, average goals for by 64% and increasing their win ratio by 25%.

“These are great numbers for a group that have shown resilience through some challenging times.”