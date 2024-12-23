Heslerton ​Spiders Under-14s see off rivals Wigginton in York FA Cup clash

Heslerton ​Spiders Under-14s saw off rivals Wigginton in York FA Cup clash

​The final game of 2024 for Heslerton Junior Football Club saw Heslerton Spiders welcome York Youth Football League Division Two rivals Wigginton Grasshoppers in the York FA Cup to Settrington.

​Wigginton are unbeaten this season with the Spiders, who have only lost one game, battling it out with them in Division Two, writes Steve Allardice.

Heslerton were quick out of the blocks not giving the visiting side time on the ball and soon found themselves a goal up as great work from Tommy Lindley teed up Alfie Marrington who stroked the ball home.

Wigginton dusted themselves down and started to come back into the game and got their reward with an equaliser to send the teams in at the break tied at one goal apiece.

The second half though belonged to the Spiders as they produced their best football of the season so far.

George Allan set up Freddie Maw to make it 2-1 to the Spiders.

Then Josh WIndsor's determination set up Aidey Stone to make it 3-1.

The Grasshoppers goalkeeper produced some fine saves before William Hawkins completed the scoring rifling into the roof of the net to give the Spiders an emphatic 4-1 victory and sending them into the next round of the York FA Cup.

Spiders are due to return to league action this coming Sunday afternoon, January 5, as they head to White Rose Park to tackle fourth-placed Bishopthorpe White Rose Whites.