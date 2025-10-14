West Pier show off their new kit sponsored by Sunset Gym.

West Pier showed their strength to earn a 5-3 home win against Thornton Dale to remain top of the Newitts.com Beckett Football League Division One table.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pier made it six wins from six in their new kit, which is sponsored by Sunset Gym.

The leaders started slowly and were punished early when a ball over the top sent Dale forward James Sawdon through on goal, finishing well to make it 1-0, but the response came quickly as fine work down the left from Max McNiven set up Dec Richardson, who beat his man and slotted home to level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pier then took the lead – Richardson turned provider, crossing for Sam Garnett, whose effort was saved before Will Jenkinson reacted quickest to tap in the rebound and make it 2-1.

Heslerton keeper Simon Clark saved a penalty for the second week running, this time in their ERCFA Junior Country Cup win over Wilberfoss.

The hosts extended their advantage as a slick move through midfield involving John Grayston and Daniel Keenaghan, which ended with man of the match Matty Hillman finishing clinically into the bottom corner.

Pier came out flying after the break, a pinpoint through-ball from Benny Davis found Richardson, who rounded the keeper and crossed for Hillman to head home his second, making it 4-1.

Tim Whincup pulled a goal back before Pier hit straight back from kick-off - Josh Welburn sprayed a superb ball over the top, Richardson brought it down brilliantly and slotted into the bottom corner.

Sawdon grabbed a late goal to make it 5-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Garnett battled tirelessly in midfield, Mikey Pickering was rock-solid at the back, and Benny Davis impressed with his link-up play and vision.

Wombleton Wanderers remain five points behind in second after a 6-3 win at Rosedale.

Hat-trick hero Luke McLaren shone for Wanderers, with Alastair Wilkinson, Harry King and James King on target for the hosts.

Dom Ingham hit a treble as Division Two leaders Goldsborough romped to a 9-0 home victory against Heslerton Development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Duell, Ben Watson, Adam Entwistle, Jake Hambley, George Sault and sub Mike Coates also netted for Boro.

Bagby & Balk defeated visitors Fishburn Park Academy 8-0, with subs Dan Dobson and Ben Rushworth hitting a brace apiece.

Reece Windle, Ben Owens, Jake Duncalf and Ben Brown also scored.

Whitby Fishermen’s Development stayed in the title race with a 6-2 home win against Ampleforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts took the lead on the half hour through Jay Jordan, only for Ampleforth to level a minute later through Jack Simpson.

The second half brought two quickfire strikes by Kieran Wade before Jordan added his second of the game. The visitors replied through veteran Dave Wallinger but Freddy Barkas and Coden Hansell extended the hosts’ advantage.

Goal Sports won 3-2 at home to Sinnington thanks to goals from Evans Sarbeng, Brad Cawkwell and Tyson Stubbings while the Sinners scorers were Jordan Anderson and Aidan Taylor.

Ryedale entertained Amotherby & Swinton Reserves and the hosts roared into a 3-0 lead by the break thanks to a Chris Rhodes finish and two strikes from Ryan Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second half was a different story as the visitors shuffled the pack and bounced back to earn a point with efforts from George Pierson, James Sturdy and an own goal equaliser.

Heslerton won 1-0 in the East Riding FA Junior Country Cup at York Division Two outfit Wilberfoss.

The visitors were awarded a penalty on five minutes when Myles Johnson was scythed down, but Johnson’s effort was saved.

Heslerton had the best of the first-half opportunities but had to wait until the first minute of the second half to take real advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a Morgan Kendrew long throw Ethan Chan gained possession just outside the box before teeing up Lewis Tillotson to hit a sweet right-footed shot, goalbound the ball took a deft touch from the head of Ben Flinton, diverting the ball well out of reach from the home keeper.

Heslerton then saw several chances go begging before Wilberfoss turned the screw and won a penalty of their own. Visiting keeper Simon Clark however, was up to the challenge pulling off a fine save to deny the equaliser as the Blues defended superbly as a team to see their name in the hat for the next round.

In the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup a youthful Kirkdale United side earned a superb 4-3 penalty shoot-out win at York Premiership side Dringhouses.

A squad with no fewer than seven players aged 18 or under the Division One side went ahead in the second period through Rob Galtrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts struggled to test makeshift keeper James Bowsher until added-on time when they equalised with a penalty.

It would then take a penalty shoot-out to conclude matters, Will Pepler with the eventual decider for Kirkdale.