Hinderwell's Beth Mead hoping for glory as England take on Spain in Euro 2025 final

By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:38 BST
England's Beth Mead, Grace Clinton and Michelle Agyemang of England celebrate after winning the Euro 2025 quarter-final penalty shoot-out v Sweden. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images
Hinderwell hotshot Beth Mead is hoping for glory once again this weekend when England Lionesses take on Spain in the Euro 2025 final in Basel, Switzerland.

Mead won the decisive penalty deep into extra time in the Lionesses’ 2-1 semi-final win over Italy.

Now they will keep everything crossed that they will be able to defend their title in Sunday’s big final.

England will be looking to avenge their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spain in the final of the World Cup in 2023.

But there is some encouragement – as England were the last side to defeat Spain, in a friendly earlier this year.

The Euro 2025 final kicks off at 5pm on Sunday July 27.

You can watch it live on both BBC and ITV.

