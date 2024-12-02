Hosts AFC Eastfield net stunning 10-0 win against struggling Pocklington Town 4ths

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
​AFC Eastfield boosted their Right Car East Riding County League Division Four title hopes with a 10-0 home win against struggling Pocklington Town 4ths.

​AFC Eastfield dominated this game throughout but a stubborn defence kept the scoreline to 3-0 at half-time.

The home side increased the pressure early in the second half and with 15 minutes left they were winning 10-0 with 10 individual scorers in Eastfield's biggest victory. The goalfest was the largest in the seven East Riding County divisions.

The scorers were Ryan Herrington, Chrissy Hannam, Brad Cawkwell, Martyn Kelly, Brad-Lee Craggs, Conor Fiddy, Cailum Webster, Billy Lawson, Omer Yousef and Rio Scott

Men of the match were Hannam and Craggs for his six assists.

Cam Macdonald and sub Cal Andrews netted in Newby’s 5-2 loss at home to Championship North title-chasers Market Weighton Town.

