Hosts AFC Eastfield net stunning 10-0 win against struggling Pocklington Town 4ths

Football news

​AFC Eastfield boosted their Right Car East Riding County League Division Four title hopes with a 10-0 home win against struggling Pocklington Town 4ths.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​AFC Eastfield dominated this game throughout but a stubborn defence kept the scoreline to 3-0 at half-time.

The home side increased the pressure early in the second half and with 15 minutes left they were winning 10-0 with 10 individual scorers in Eastfield's biggest victory. The goalfest was the largest in the seven East Riding County divisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scorers were Ryan Herrington, Chrissy Hannam, Brad Cawkwell, Martyn Kelly, Brad-Lee Craggs, Conor Fiddy, Cailum Webster, Billy Lawson, Omer Yousef and Rio Scott

Men of the match were Hannam and Craggs for his six assists.

Cam Macdonald and sub Cal Andrews netted in Newby’s 5-2 loss at home to Championship North title-chasers Market Weighton Town.