Hosts Ayton battle back from 3-1 down to sink Thornton Dale in Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy
Debutant Marcus Godsell put Dale ahead, Isaac Edmond doubling the advantage for the visitors before Jake Sands replied swiftly for Ayton, writes Andy Stanton.
The second period saw Ayton take control, but not before Godsell grabbed his second goal. Ryan Matson started the revival for the hosts, Sands hit his second goal while Zac Hansen chipped in with a treble.
In the Scarborough Junior Cup, Division Two leaders Heslerton won 2-0 at home to Fishburn Park Academy.
Heslerton began brightly with Matty Bean almost grabbing a goal in the opening minute following great play by George Ridler, the visiting keeper just doing enough to smother the shot.
On 25 minutes the same pair combined in the box, Park could only half-clear, birthday boy Sam Besau seized on the loose ball before firing past the helpless keeper. Park looked to break at any opportunity, with the home defence taking nothing for granted.
The second half saw more superiority from Heslerton but they had to wait until the 72nd minute for club stalwart Gareth Driver, recently off the bench, to head in a fine right wing cross from Jake Allardice.
Driver then almost turned provider as he found Morgan Kendrew whose first time effort beat the keeper only to cannon off the bar to safety.
Amotherby & Swinton Reserves beat visitors Sinnington 4-3.
Amotherby sailed into a 4-0 lead by half-time with goals from Tom Clemit, Nathan Cross and brothers Simon and Andy Rouph.
A brace from Aidan Taylor and a goal from sub Jack Vincent brought a grandstand finish to the game, with the home side holding on.
A Division Two basement battle saw hosts Bagby & Balk edge a thriller 3-2 against Ryedale.
Paul Connolly opened the scoring for Bagby with a ferocious drive after seeing a similar effort ruled out for handball minutes earlier.
Connolly soon doubled the hosts’ advantage, scoring directly from a corner.
Ryedale captain Brody Norton-Hunter gave the visitors hope before the interval pulling a goal back and would capitalise on Bagby’s slow start to the second half, grabbing a second.
The hosts woke up and on 70 minutes a shot from Kyle Pounder took a wicked deflection, falling to Ben Rushworth to tap home the winner to lift Bagby off the bottom, their opponents taking their place.
West Pier climbed to second in the table edging past visiting Lealholm Reserves 3-2.
Rosedale’s a recent run of good form came to a crashing halt with a shock 5-0 Division One loss against Kirkdale United.
Kirkdale started the brighter and went in front inside the quarter hour, persistence from Rob Galtrey paid off as he robbed the Rosedale defender of the ball before teeing up Will Pepler to smash home.
Minutes later Galtrey hit the back of the net, sending his side into the break two to the good.
The second half saw Rosedale rally, it would however, be Kirkdale with the game’s all important third goal, stalwart Glen Forrester making his mark.
Further goals from Sean Murray and Jack Coldbeck ensured a comfortable win for United.