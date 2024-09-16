Edgehill, orange kit, won 3-2 at Brid Spa. Photo by TCF Photography

Bridlington Spa suffered a 3-2 home win against Edgehill in the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North on Saturday, despite leading by two goals.

A Louie Miller double put the home side in the driving seat at the break but NRCFA Challenge Cup holders Edgehill bounced back with goals from ex-Bridlington Town striker Billy Logan (2) and Joe Gallagher to secure all three points.

Spa’s Bailey Alves said: “A tough game for the boys against an exceptionally good Edgehill side.

"We started the better and hit them on the counter for both our goals only to concede a poor goalmouth scramble off a corner. Second half we were poor but still had a couple of chances to finish the game off which came back to bite us as Edgehill piled pressure on and hit the equaliser and winner within minutes of each other.

"We now look forward to our first away day of the season at Seamer this Saturday.”

The derby clash between Bridlington Rovers Reserves and Flamborough ended in a 2-2 draw.

Mitchell Collins and Josh Wilkins scored for the visitors, while Brandon James and Josh Samanjoul scored for Rovers.

Sub Joel Rollinson scored both goals as Brid Rovers 1903 lost 4-2 at Thorpe Park Rangers in Division One.

Bridlington Rovers Reserves in action in the 2-2 home draw against Flamborough. PHOTO BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Brid Rovers Pandas claimed a 3-1 home win against Elvington in the ERCFA Junior Country Cup.

The first half was a very open affair with chances at both ends, Pandas rode their luck at times and were grateful to young keeper Alfie Pallant for a couple of great saves.

The hosts took the lead midway through the half with an Ellis Bath header and could have scored a couple of more before the interval.

Pandas went two up early in the second half after a Luke Stockdale goal from a corner and soon made it 3-0, when, after great work from Ricky Sharp and Harrison Banks, Jack Carradice-Clarkson tapped in.

Pandas conceded a consolation late on. Man of the match for Pandas was Liam Boucher.

Coach Martin Richardson said: “I am really happy with the performance today, everyone contributing and really pleasing to see our younger lads do so well. We had three 16-year-olds in the starting line-up which bodes well for the future.

"We go again in the league next week and hopefully kick on from today’s result.”