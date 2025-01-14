Jake Faichney hits hat-trick as Whitby Fishermen beat North Ormesby in NRFL Lou Moore Trophy clash

Whitby Fishermen's Society claimed a 4-2 home win against North Ormesby. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Whitby Fishermen’s Society striker Jake Faichney was on red-hot form in icy conditions as his team earned a 4-2 home win against North Ormesby in the North Riding Football League Lou Moore Trophy on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts took the lead on six minutes through Karl Storr who was left unmarked at the back post and slotted away his effort from six yards.

Ormesby hit back on the half hour mark from a free-kick, but Fishermen’s were back in front just before half-time thanks to striker Faichney’s stunning volley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fishermen’s doubled their lead on 62 minutes through Faichney’s second.

Whitby Fishermen's Society claimed a 4-2 home win against North Ormesby. Photo by Brian Murfield

Ormesby pulled it back to 3-2 on 75 minutes but man of the match Faichney completed his perfect hat-trick 10 minutes from time with a diving header into the top corner.

The Fishermen play host to New Marske in another Trophy game this Saturday.

In the North Riding Premier Division, the Fishburn Park v Guisborough Town Reserves and Lealholm v TIBS games were both postponed due to the wintry weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Park head to Kader this Saturday and Lealholm make the journey to Great Ayton.

Whitby Fishermen's Society claimed a 4-2 home win against North Ormesby. Photo by Brian Murfield

In the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup Staithes Athletic v Goal Sports was also frozen off, with the two sides trying again this weekend to get the game played.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Dev’s trip to Saltburn Athletic in Division Two was also called off, the young Fishermen will hope for better weather this Saturday at Thornaby Town.