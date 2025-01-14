Jake Faichney hits hat-trick as Whitby Fishermen beat North Ormesby in NRFL Lou Moore Trophy clash
The hosts took the lead on six minutes through Karl Storr who was left unmarked at the back post and slotted away his effort from six yards.
Ormesby hit back on the half hour mark from a free-kick, but Fishermen’s were back in front just before half-time thanks to striker Faichney’s stunning volley.
Fishermen’s doubled their lead on 62 minutes through Faichney’s second.
Ormesby pulled it back to 3-2 on 75 minutes but man of the match Faichney completed his perfect hat-trick 10 minutes from time with a diving header into the top corner.
The Fishermen play host to New Marske in another Trophy game this Saturday.
In the North Riding Premier Division, the Fishburn Park v Guisborough Town Reserves and Lealholm v TIBS games were both postponed due to the wintry weather.
Park head to Kader this Saturday and Lealholm make the journey to Great Ayton.
In the North Riding FA Saturday County Cup Staithes Athletic v Goal Sports was also frozen off, with the two sides trying again this weekend to get the game played.
Whitby Fishermen’s Society Dev’s trip to Saltburn Athletic in Division Two was also called off, the young Fishermen will hope for better weather this Saturday at Thornaby Town.