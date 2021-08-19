Jono Greening hails 'amazing' Boro fans ahead of Warrington home clash

Boro boss Jono Greening rallies his troops before the home draw with Ashton Photo by Morgan Exley

Boro boss Jono Greening hailed the excellent backing of the home crowd in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Ashton and is hoping the ‘12th man’ can steer them to victory against Warrington on Saturday.

The hosts opened the scoring in Tuesday’s NPL Premier Division clash thanks to Ryan Watson’s 64th-minute penalty after skipper Michael Coulson had been fouled by United’s keeper.

But hopes of a home win were dashed by Ben Hardcastle’s leveller 12 minutes from time, a cracking half-volley into the top corner of the net which came against the run of play.

Greening admitted that the atmosphere created by the 1,054 crowd inspired the players.

He said: “The crowd were amazing tonight, they supported the boys from minute one to the 95th minute.

“Hopefully they will be back Saturday for the Warrington game, it’s like having a 12th man for us when they are bouncing around like that.

“I enjoyed the match, it was great to see the fans bouncing and it was just a pity we could not hold onto the three points.”

The former Manchester United midfielder also praised the hard work of his players, but identified a lack of quality in the final third as an area his team need to address swiftly.

He added: “It was a tough game, playing Saturday then Tuesday after most of the players had been sidelined since October was always going to be tough, but I thought the attitude and commitment of the players was top notch.

“We were very well-organised, showed discipline and had a great work ethic. We played some good football, it’s just a shame we could not get the three points

“We lacked a little bit of quality in the final third but I cannot fault their efforts.”

Boro were handed an early blow when defender Kieran Weledji was forced off after only eight minutes due to a hamstring injury, but Greening is hopeful that this is only a minor injury for the former Whitby Town player.

Greening said: “Kieran came off with a tight hamstring, it was always a gamble to play him as he’s been out for such a long time but hopefully it’s not too bad and he should be fine for the weekend.”

The Boro boss also re-assured fans that he is still looking to strengthen the squad.

He added: “We are always trying to get players in as we have a couple of injuries but it is that time of year when it is really difficult to get signings in.”