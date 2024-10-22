Newby players close in on Brid Rovers Reserves. Photos by TCF Photography

​​AFC Eastfield earned a 4-2 home win against Greenwood Athletic to bolster their Right Car East Riding County League Division Four promotion hopes.

Athletic took the lead with a spectacular own goal but Eastfield equalised with a Darren Clough header.

The home team took the lead with a remarkable strike from man of the match Jordan Herbert just inside the halfway line, and Eastfield stretched their lead with a penalty from Clough but Greenwood hit one back with a spot-kick of their own.

Eastfield dominated for most of the second half and scored a fourth with Samuel Okafor's first goal for the club.

The woodwork prevented both sides scoring more goals as Eastfield secured another win in the battle for promotion places.

Issy MacAuley’s hat-trick fired Newlands to a 4-2 win at title rivals Market Weighton Town.

Liam Mintoft’s superb free-kick rounded off the win, with MacAuley – who also scored a cracking free-kick and a lob – the man of the match along with Olly Parker.

Stand-in keeper Will Rowley also excelled in a good team performance by Newlands.

Jake Gallagher and Zak Hastie scored two goals apiece as Seamer Sports secured a 4-0 home win against a disappointing Scalby.

The Seamer men of the match were Hastie and Harry Holden, Scalby’s Sam Foy and Will Manson went close in a woeful performance by the visitors, Manson being their star man.

Newby lost 5-1 at fellow strugglers Bridlington Rovers Reserves.

The Newby goalscorer was Callum Andrews with their man of the match being Archie Pickup.