Local junior football clubs have teamed up in an effort to save the Scarborough Minor Football League from being dissolved.

Clubs including West Pier Juniors, Scholes Park Raiders and Scalby Juniors all posted the following statement: "It has come to our attention, seemingly at the 11th hour, that the Scarborough Minor League is at serious risk of being dissolved. If this proceeds, all teams would fall under the administration of the York League and the North Riding FA.

“This development poses significant concerns, particularly for teams affiliated with the East Riding FA, who would be ineligible to participate in the York League and would instead be required to travel to the Hull area for matches—creating considerable logistical and financial burdens for players, families, and clubs.

"We are deeply concerned that these decisions have been made without proper consultation with the clubs involved. Discussions about this reorganisation began several months ago, yet the wider club community has only just been informed.

"Under the current proposal: Age groups U7–U11 will remain in Scarborough but will not operate under the current Minor League structure, but be affiliated with the York League; Age groups U12 and above will be transitioned into the York League automatically.

"In response to this situation, the clubs have requested an urgent meeting with representatives of the Minor League and North Riding FA.

"This meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, leaving just five days before the deadline to apply for entry into the York League.

"One of the primary issues cited has been the lack of applicants for key league roles, such as League Secretary, Registration Secretary, and Fixture Secretary.

"However, these positions have received little to no public promotion, leading many to believe this outcome may have been predetermined.

"We believe it is essential to protect and preserve the Scarborough Minor League.

"Our children deserve a stable, local environment to enjoy and develop within the beautiful game.

"Our community must have a say in decisions that directly affect its future.

"Our focus should be on growing and strengthening our own league, not dissolving it.

"We urge all stakeholders to stand together in support of local football and demand a transparent, inclusive process going forward.