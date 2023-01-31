Kirkdale United won 5-0 against Bagby & Balk

The game ended 3-3 with the Dale winning a dramatic penalty shoot-out 3-2, writes Keith Sales.

The visitors went ahead with an own goal, Hugh Dale equalised for Dale, he then scored a second but Liam Rapp equalised with a deflected long-range shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half Josh Towse had a penalty superbly saved by home keeper Kieran Edmond, Hugh Dale completed his hat-trick to put the Dale ahead but Ryan Gaughan equalised to force a penalty shoot-out, which the hosts won thanks to two Edmond saves.

Bagby & Balk bowed out of the cup

Amotherby went first Josh Singleton scored, the Dale missed, Alex Croall went next for the visitors saved by Edmond, Hugh Dale scored for Thornton, 1-1 after two penalties each. Gaughan next up for the visitors and he missed, Jack Connelly scored for Thornton. Nathan Cross scored for the visitors, Jack Mosley scored for the home side, Lewis Grainge stepped up for the visitors only for Edmond to save and end a fantastic cup-tie.

Man of the Match winners were Hugh Dale (Thornton) and Liam Rapp (Amotherby & Swinton).

Wombleton Wanderers saw off visitors Sinnington 5-1.

The hosts’ goals came from Paul Cook, Josh Tateson, David Thompson, Luke Tateson and a stunning Chris Browne volley. Luke Balderson scored the Sinners’ goal from the spot.

Man of the Match winners were John Emmerson on his return after injury who was rock solid at centre back (Wombleton), Sinnington’s award was won by centre back Joe Johnson.

Kirkdale United eased to a 5-0 home win against Bagby & Balk in the Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Metcalfe’s glancing header put United in front, and Rob Galtrey added a second just before the break.

Bagby's hopes were effectively ended by two red cards in the second half, Galtrey, man of the match Ryan Watson and Max Gold all scoring to send United into the next round

Rosedale earned a 2-1 win at Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

The hosts took the lead through 16-year-old Billy Collier, his first senior goal, on the half-hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosedale recovered to win thanks to a brace scored by Ryan Hewison on 75 and 85 minutes respectively.

The Moorsiders had Fin Watson sent off in the last minute.