Whitby Fishermen won the NRFL Lou Moore Trophy final.

​Keeper Kobie Boocock was the shoot-out saviour as Whitby Fishermen’s Society won the NRFL Lou Moore Trophy final 4-2 on penalties on Wednesday.

The game got off to an intense start as both teams looked to work each other out early on but with no real chances from either side.

Midway through the first half Yarm U21s had a lot of the ball but the Whitby side kept them away from goal with Yarm not causing Boocock many problems.

Fishermen’s had their first real chance on the half-hour mark after a dazzling run from young Jack Kilpatrick who found himself inside the box to square the ball to Cohen Rodgers whose shot was blocked from close range.

Whitby Fishermen's Society celebrate their final win

In the second half Fishermen’s were starting to settle on the ball but it was still very cagey game with both teams going toe to toe with each other.

Fishermen’s thought they had made their breakthrough on 75 minutes through Rodgers at the back post only for the linesman to award the tightest of offside calls. Fishermen’s then went on to have two or three good chances through Karl Storr and Jake Faichney but it finished 0-0 after 90 minutes and went to penalties.

Yarm stepped up first and it was a fantastic save from Boocock. Captain Storr slotted home Fishermen’s first penalty before man of the match Boocock then saved Yarm’s second with another great save. Ryan Clarkson netted his followed by Yarm’s first one of the shootout.

Faichney was next to score for Fishermen’s to put the pressure on Yarm to score and so they did. It was then the youngest player on the pitch for Fishermen’s, Kilpatrick, who put the ball into the bottom corner calmly to claim the trophy.

The Fishermen carried on their fine form with a 6-1 home win against Kader Development on Saturday in their final Division 1 game of the season.

A Jack Cairns double and a first-minute Clarkson goal made it 3-1 at the break, goals from Storr, Brad Dowson and Ryan McCormack sealing the win.

The Fishermen’s Development side lost 7-1 at home to Haughton Le Skerne in Division 2.

Carl Gray, Beau Gibson and Mark McCarthy were among the scorers as Lealholm powered to a 4-0 home win against Redcar Reserves in the premier division, while Fishburn Park lost 3-1 at home to champs Yarm & Eaglescliffe Reserves.