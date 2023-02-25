Kieran Weledji hits double as Scarborough Athletic defeat Leamington 4-1

Kieran Weledji scored an early double for Boro in their 4-1 home win against Leamington Photo by Viking Photography York

With the wind at their backs in the first half, rampant Boro were totally dominant in the opening 40 minutes, and were 2-0 up early on, as Luca Colville sent a low ball into the goalmouth, for Kieran Weledji to bundle into the net at the near post on eight minutes, writes Steve Adamson.

Colville then passed forward to Danny Greenfield, whose shot was headed off the line by Jack Lane, before Boro doubled their lead, when Weledji accepted a terrific cross-field pass from Lewis Maloney, burst round his marker and fired past keeper Ted Cann on 11 minutes.

The outstanding Weledji almost completed his hat-trick on 26 minutes, heading a superb cross from Greenfield against the left-hand post, then Michael Coulson sent a ball into the goalmouth, and Greenfield slid in, but just failed to divert the ball into the net.

Alex Wiles hit the fourth goal for Boro Photo by Viking Photography

Boro were on fire, and Colville headed straight at the keeper, Kieran Glynn, on his 100th appearance, danced past a defender before firing over, and Kieran Burton had a goal-bound header tipped over by keeper Cann.

A right-wing corner from Colville was met by Gooda, whose downward header was saved by the legs of Cann, then on 37 minutes Ash Jackson launched a long throw into the area, and Ryan Qualter’s header deflected goalwards off a defender, but keeper Cann tipped the ball against the bar.

Leamington absorbed all the pressure, then went forward, Liam Cross having a shot blocked by Glynn, before they reduced the arrears when Dan Turner poked home following a ball into the box from Cross. Ollie Hulbert then fired straight at Joe Cracknell just before the interval.

Leamington attacked early in the second half, as Turner burst through on goal, but fired straight at Cracknell, Adam Walker fired narrowly wide and Jack Lane powered a header just wide, before Boro again began to get on top. Maloney shot over and Coulson had a strike blocked by Lane, before Colville won possession and passed to Weledji who raced into the box, before unselfishly laying off to Coulson, who fired home from close range.

The visitors played their part in a superb game, and Gooda, who had an excellent match, twice blocked stinging shots from Sam Perry, then an overhead kick from Theo Streete was deflected round the post by Ryan Qualter, and Cross shot straight at Cracknell, before Boro added a fourth goal in stoppage time, when Colville set up Alex Wiles, who burst forward and drilled his shot past the keeper.

BORO - Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Burton, Gooda, Qualter, Greenfield (Charles 76), Maloney, Coulson (Wiles 68), Glynn (Heslop 82), Colville

LEAMINGTON - Cann, Meredith, Kelly-Evans, Perry, Mace (Streete 12), Lane, Cross (Usher-Shipway 76), Walker, Hulbert, Edwards, Turner

REFEREE - Paul Cooper

GOALS - BORO- Kieran Weledji 8, 11, Michael Coulson 61, Alex Wiles 90

LEAMINGTON - Dan Turner 41

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Lewis Maloney, Kieran Glynn, Alex Wiles

LEAMINGTON - Jack Lane, Devon Kelly-Evans, Theo Streete

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Weledji