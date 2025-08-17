Stephen Walker celebrates putting Boro in front at home to Fylde. Photo by Wandering Photography

A first win of the season in their first home game back at Queensgate, as Boro turned on the style in the second half to beat a very good Fylde side 2-1 after another entertaining, keenly-contested clash against full-time opponents.

The visitors dominated possession for much of the first half, but Boro defended superbly to leave the score blank at the interval, before Jono Greening’s side upped a gear in the second half, scoring two terrific goals to secure the points.

The first chance fell to Boro’s Harry Green, who latched onto a Kieran Weledji pass, but keeper Zac Jones saved with his legs.

Fylde pressure saw Dan Ormerod cross to Charlie Jolley, who flicked goalwards but Ryan Whitley dived to save, then Jolley burst into the area and was halted by an Alex Brown tackle.

Defender Jake Hull collects his Betton Wines Boro man of the match award after the 2-1 home win against Fylde. Photo by Wandering Photography

Jake Hull tackled Jon Ustabasi when he raced forward, and Weledji did likewise to stop a run from Ethan Mitchell.

Ustabasi fired wide, a Lincoln McFayden cross was blazed over by Luca Thomas, and a Thomas corner was headed over by Ormerod at the back post.

The Boro back line of Weledji, Brown, Hull and skipper Will Thornton stood solid, with keeper Whitley also handling confidently.

In Boro attacks, a long throw into the goalmouth from Brown was punched off the head off Hull by Jones, then a Luca Colville corner was headed out towards Green, who volleyed inches over.

Boro fans celebrate during the 2-1 home win against Fylde at Queensgate. Photo by Wandering Photography

Shortly before the interval, Alex Purver slid in to end a jinking run from Thomas, then a Jolley shot was blocked by the excellent Hull.

Boro began the second half with a bang, Hull won possession, and passed forward to Dom Tear, who laid off to Green, and his fierce strike was blocked by Corey Whelan, but they opened the scoring soon after, when a Colville corner from the right was palmed away by keeper Jones towards Ste Walker, who swivelled to slam his shot into the bottom right corner.

Fylde fought back, a shot from Jolley was deflected wide by Hull, Ustabasi headed into the chest of Whitley, and Thomas curled wide from a free-kick on the right.

The visitors equalised when Danny Mayor raced onto a long ball from defence, and clinically fired past Whitley.

The Boro fans who completed the sponsored walk earlier this month, raising around £6,000 so far, were presented to the crowd at Queensgate. Photo by Wandering Photography

Mitchell then laid off to Ormerod in the area, but Hull intercepted to clear the danger. It was a terrific game, both sides passing the ball around, and Boro had a couple of chances to restore their lead.

Walker chased a Green pass into the box, but Max Taylor hacked clear, then Tear battled for the ball before firing just over.

Boro’s late winner was made by Brown, who burst down the left and squared into the area to Richie Bennett, whose low shot was pushed away by Jones, Tear struck the rebound that was cleared off the line, with Weledji following up to slam in the loose ball.

Fylde looked for a last-gasp leveller, Whitley saved a Kieran Coates strike, Taylor lobbed onto the roof of the net, and Taelor O’Kane flashed a shot wide, as Boro held on for a terrific three points,

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Hull, Thornton(c), Purver, Green, Tear, Allan (Wiles 60), Walker (Bennett 70), Colville (Maloney 76), unused subs - Romero, Duckworth, Gibson-Booth.

AFC FYLDE - Jones, Coates, McFayden, Mitchell, Taylor, Merrie (O’Kane 76), Thomas (Wilson 76), Ustabasi (Mayor 60), Jolley, Whelan, Ormerod (Morris 82), unused subs - Boyes, Healey-Byrne, Brookbank.

REFEREE - Liam Smith

BORO GOALS - Stephen Walker 47, Kieran Weledji 87; FYLDE GOAL - Danny Mayor 68.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 10 (5 on target) FYLDE 12 (4 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 3 FYLDE 6

OFFSIDES - BORO 4 FYLDE 0

YELLOW CARDS - Kieran Weledji, Harry Green, Alex Brown (Boro), Corey Whelan (Fylde)

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Jake Hull

ATTENDANCE - 1,041.