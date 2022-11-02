Bagby & Balk and Kirkdale United shared the points after a 4-4 thriller

A stunning pass from Bagby’s Reece Windle found Alex Benson, who fired them in front on 10 minutes, but Kirkdale equalised on 24 minutes through Rob Galtrey.

After 30 minutes left-back Dean saved a shot and Bagby were awarded a penalty, but Dean was not sent off, Kyle Merry fired into the top corner for his first Bagby goal in four seasons.

Kirkdale were awarded a penalty after a foul by left-back Ash Williams but a stunning save from keeper Shane Bell kept it out.

On 50 minutes, Windle toepoked a 20-yard shot into the top right corner.

Bagby won a free-kick 22 yards out and Paul Connolly curled his shot superbly round the wall and into the top right hand corner to make it 4-1 after 64 minutes..

Sub Phil Ward pulled a goal back for United on 79 minutes, three minutes later Jordan Green scored after a corner, and with five minutes to go they found their deserved equaliser through Green.

Ryedale Sports Club drew 2-2 at home to Rosedale.

After 10 minutes Chris Rhodes’s superb run and 25-yard shot put Ryedale ahead, but Rosedale levelled with an Aiden Taylor penalty.

In the second half Rosedale took the lead through player-boss Alastair Wilkinson after a long ball by Taylor, but Ryedale levelled with Luke Shepherd’s great 20-yard shot.