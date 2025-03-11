Lealholm see off Great Ayton United in MacMillan Bowl penalty shootout

Fishburn Park keeper Dylan Humble. Photo by Brian Murfield

​Lealholm earned a 3-2 penalty shoot-out win in their NRFL MacMillan Bowl clash at home to Great Ayton United, after the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Brad Lewis netted in the first half, as the Tigers trailed 2-1 at the interval.

Super-sub Jake Brunskill netted just six minutes from the end of normal time, taking the cup-tie to penalties, the Tigers edging home 3-2.

Lealholm return to Premier Division action this Saturday as they head to Staithes Athletic.

Fishburn Park battled back from 1-0 down at the break to win 2-1 at Redcar Athletic Reserves in the Premier Division.

Luke Storr and Sam Richardson were on target for Park, whose man of the match was Rhys Kipling.

Jacob Midgley’s superb free-kick earned Staithes Athletic a 1-0 home win against Redcar Town Reserves.

Nine minutes into the second half, Midgley’s effort flew into the top corner from 30 yards out to ensure Athletic climbed back ahead of their visitors and into fourth place.

In Division One, Whitby Fishermen’s Society won 3-1 at Kader Development.

Fishermen’s started the better team and on 12 minutes were ahead through a Josh Linsley strike from range.

The visitors continued to have chances in the first half but couldn’t extend their lead before half-time.

In the second half Kader came out fast chasing the game but it was Fishermen’s who got the next goal to extend their lead on a quick counter-attack from a Kader corner starting with Jack Kilpatrick who drove up the pitch playing a one-two with Linsley and It was Kilpatrick who finished the move, rounding the keeper to make it 2-0.

Kader got a goal back midway through the second half but Fishermen’s soon had their two-goal lead back with the 10 minutes to play after striker Jake Faichney tapped home from a Ryan Clarkson cross.

The Fishermen’s man of the match was awarded to keeper Kobie Boocock.